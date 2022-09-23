Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The recording cast includes members of the original company, including Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley and more.

Sep. 23, 2022  
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Release Cast Recording

A Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022 distributed throughout North America by BFD/The Orchard in conjunction with a national touring production of the heartwarming holiday rock n' roll musical. Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit Broadway musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining once again brings together soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart topping favorites, including "Run Rudolph Run," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and more. The 15-track cast recording, which is now available for preorder, also features an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks, including "Chantilly Lace" and a "Billboard Medley," along with "Don't Be Cruel" and "Ring of Fire," both of which are now available for early download here.

"With the release of the Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast recording this October and a national holiday tour launching in November, we are thrilled to share this joyous and nostalgic holiday experience with many more people across the country," said Jamie Forshaw, Madison Wells Live Executive Producer.

The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas album is produced by Chuck Mead with Executive Producers Madison Wells Live and Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and was recorded and mixed at Inglehood Studios in Nashville, TN by Cowboy Keith Thompson, with mastering by Alex McCollough of True East Mastering.

The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas recording cast includes members of the original company, including Jared Freiburg as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Michael Sinclair as Brother Jay, and Jamie Pittle as W.S."Fluke Holland" along with Mark Andrew Miller as Carl Perkins and additional musicians: Jonny Baird, Martin Lynds, and Chuck Mead.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas Track Listing

  1. Santa Claus is Back in Town

  2. Blue Christmas

  3. Cotton Top

  4. Go Tell It On The Mountain / I Shall Not Be Moved

  5. Santa Baby

  6. Boogie Woogie Santa Claus

  7. Bad Kid

  8. Silent Night

  9. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree / Jingle Bell Rock

  10. I'll Be Home For Christmas

  11. Santa Claus is Coming to Town

  12. Mele Kalikimaka

  13. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

  14. Jingle Bells

  15. Run Rudolph Run

Bonus Tracks:

16. Don't Be Cruel

17. Chantilly Lace

18. Billboard Medley: Que Sera Sera / Let the Good Times Roll / Hot Diggity / Tutti Fruitti

19. Ring of Fire

Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunited with director Scott Weinstein and the original producer, Madison Wells Live, to create this brand-new musical inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, as they reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come at a moment when no one knew if rock 'n' roll was a fad or a revolution.

The design team for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas includes scenic design by dots, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Diego Garzón, costume design by Izumi Inaba, and prop design by Douglas Clarke. The production is general managed by Evan Bernardin Productions.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year.

An electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith and humor, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is just as spectacular as the original and destined to be a perennial for years to come. The 2022 tour will play select cities November 12 - December 23, 2022. For more information on the tour, please visit mdqchristmas.com.

