MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and THE WIZ Selected For J.P. Morgan's 2024 Nextlist

J.P. Morgan has unveiled its annual lineup of “what's next” in exceptional experiences and captivating reads featuring its first-ever rival musical recommendations. Included in the list are Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, as well as the Broadway-bound touring production of The Wiz.

“From the bright lights of the Broadway stage and the Paris fashion runway to the center of the AI revolution and the kitchens of the world's finest restaurants — J.P. Morgan's 2024 NextList offers inspiration for how we can embrace an evolving world,” said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Curator of the J.P. Morgan NextList.

J.P. Morgan client advisors from around the world submitted more than 1,100 recommendations for the 2024 NextList which were reviewed for timeliness, quality and global appeal. The final curated collection includes 11 books, five experiences and an Innovation Spotlight, each intentionally chosen to enlighten us into the coming year.

Merrily We Roll Along

Stephen Sondheim's classic musical about the evolution of a friendship returns to the stage with its Broadway revival. Set in the showbiz world of the 1950s to 1970s, the musical tells the story of how three friends' lives change over the course of 20 years, from their days as aspiring artists to “making it” among Hollywood's elite. Starring Spring Awakening and Hamilton's Jonathan Groff, Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe and Carousel's Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along tells a moving story about life and the meaningful friendships we encounter along the way.

“Not a day goes by when Stephen Sondheim isn't considered a friend to Broadway, so it's fitting that the trifecta of the amazingly talented Jonathan Groff, brilliantly charismatic Daniel Radcliffe and wonderfully witty Lindsay Mendez deliver a tour de force about friendship and the price of success,” said Darin Oduyoye.

The Wiz

The 1975 Tony Award–winning musical returns to the Broadway stage for the first time in over 40 years. Having changed the face of theatre with its groundbreaking reinvention of The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz is back with its vibrant score of soul, gospel and rock— told to the moving tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Starring Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady and featuring an all-star creative team including the director of The Notebook and the choreographer of Beyonce's “Single Ladies,” this highly anticipated show is the next iteration of the beloved musical. Also look for The Wiz during its pre-Broadway run in select cities across the United States.

“Audiences across the country are easing down the road again with this all-new revival of The Wiz — and we can't until next spring when Creative Lead Producer Brian Moreland and his team bring their dazzling new adaption to center stage on Broadway,” said Darin Oduyoye.

For more information and for the full list, visit www.jpmorgan.com/nextlist