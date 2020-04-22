MCC Theater to Kick Off Virtual Programming With Benefit Play Reading of BEIRUT Starring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac

MCC Theater announced today the creation of MCC VIRTUAL EVENTS, the new online arm of MCC Theater programming during this period of compulsorily social distancing, and beyond.

Kicking off this new program will be a special 'MCC VIRTUAL TV' benefit play reading of Alan Bowne's acclaimed Beirut starring Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaac, next Tuesday, April 28 at 7:30 PM EDT. In Beirut, Tomei reprises her award-winning performance from 1987 when she appeared in MCC Theater's One Act Play Festival. The reading also features a cameo by MCC founding member Patrick Breen. Beirut will be streamed via StreamYard to the MCC YouTube platform. A limited number of tickets will be available for $5.00 each. Additional tickets will be allocated and available at $15.00 and $25.00, on a first come, first served basis. All information and tickets can be found at mcctheater.org/tix/beirut-benefit-play-reading

All ticket proceeds of this benefit reading will support MCC's Be Our Light Campaign and will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the MCC Board, to help the Theater now, and with preparations for the coming 20/21 Season. All information and tickets can be found at mcctheater.org/be-our-light-campaign.

Marisa Tomei says "A few weeks ago, as our shared experience of the new 'normal' sunk in, isolated from loved ones, I couldn't stop thinking about Alan Bowne's moving and prescient play, Beirut. Creating the role of Blue in 1987 for MCC's One Act festival was an experience that I've long treasured at a time that felt like MCC and I were both 'being born'. There are obvious parallels between the 'plague' in the play, and the situation we are experiencing now. When I reached out to MCC to connect over the somewhat prophetic nature of the play, the discussion sparked ideas, and this reading was born. I'm thrilled to revisit this piece, which was such an important part of both mine and MCC's formative years, and to work alongside this theater company in these difficult times."

"Alan Bowne's Beirut is the play that launched MCC in 1987," commented MCC co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey. "When Marisa approached us with the idea of a reprisal of the work for a pandemic benefit reading, we were thrilled to receive the perfectly timed suggestion. Beirut's focus on love during a plague reminds us of the power of stories, and the role they play in fostering hope, solidarity and documentation. As we push to embrace a digital version of an art form we cherish so dearly, a live internet televised reading of the visceral and topical Beirut emerged as an obvious choice to launch MCC Theater's digital programming offer. MCC Theater will continue to tell stories and build solidarity over the coming months with a series of play-readings, performances, panels and interactive experiences. We see this time as an opportunity to expand our mission of gathering community and enhancing creative connection."

Also inspired by MCC's One Act Play Festival is a new series of weekly play readings called LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS, happening every Wednesday at 5:00 PM EDT from May 13 for at least six weeks. Each week, one act, under 45 minutes in length, will be read and live streamed for free to the MCC Theater audience. Participating playwrights include Robert Askins, Aziza Barnes, Peter Hedges, C.A. Johnson, Matthew Lopez and Talene Monahon. The readings of new or existing one acts aim to fulfill MCC's mission to spark conversations that may not otherwise happen. A complete schedule and streaming details will be announced shortly.

Numerous other MCC Theater digital initiatives are already in full swing. Every Thursday MCC Theater hosts either an Open Mic Night (next is April 23, 8:00 PM) or the organization's Creative in Quarantine sessions (next is April 30, 11:00 AM) which calls artists to come together and support each other in creation of new work. Also happening tomorrow, Thursday April 23 at 6:00 PM EDT is The Art of Resilience panel discussion, where leaders from four theater institutions discuss how they are charting their course through the COVID-19 crisis. Panelists include Will Cantler, co-Artistic Director of MCC Theater; Jelani Buckner, Managing Director of The Billie Holiday Theatre; Jonathan McCrory, Artistic Director of The National Black Theater; and John Sheehy, the Director of Institutional Advancement for The 52nd Street Project. These events can be found at mcctheater.org/tix/what-were-up-to.

The MCC Education Program continues online. MCC's Youth Company continues to give high school students and young creatives the chance to create and experience theater and the arts through discussions, performances and mentoring.

The "Be Our Light" campaign consists of two Challenge Grants, which will match contributions up to a combined total of $500,000. The campaign aims to support the company in the months they are unable to produce live shows, and beyond. At such a pivotal time for the theater, just a year after moving into their new home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space in Hell's Kitchen, the entire MCC Board and staff are determined to keep alive the creativity and energy that flourished in the space from its opening in January 2019.

The first Challenge Grant is the "Board Challenge Fund" created by MCC's Board of Directors, chaired by Susan Raanan. Donations, Patron pledges, and Gift Vouchers will be matched by MCC's Board of Directors dollar-for-dollar up to $375,000. To donate and for more information visit here.

The second Challenge Grant in the 'Be Our Light' campaign comes via The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust. Each 2020/2021 Season subscription purchased between now and June 30 will unlock an equal amount of funding for MCC from The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust up to $125,000. While show details of the 2020/2021 Season are yet to be announced, four-show subscription packages are now available for purchase by clicking here. These funds will be used to support MCC's preparation for the coming season.

