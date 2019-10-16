MCC Theater LET'S TALK Series Continues With Panel ABOUT THE JOURNEY: A CONVERSATION EXPLORING THE UNIQUE STORIES BEHIND THE MUSICALS OF TODAY

MCC Theater (Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey, Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) is pleased to announce the next panel discussion as part of their "Let's Talk" series - "About the Journey - A conversation exploring the unique stories behind the musicals of today" - on October 19, 2019, at 5:15pm at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street).



The conversation will feature The Wrong Man writer/creator Ross Golan, who will be joined by Tony Award-nominee Amber Gray (performer, Hadestown), Michael R. Jackson (playwright/composer-lyricist, A Strange Loop), and Grace McLean (writer/star, In the Green). The conversation will be moderated by storyteller/activist Ianne Fields Stewart. For more information, please visit https://mcc.theater/about-the-journey



Currently playing at MCC Theater are the World Premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum composer Ross Golan, featuring direction by Thomas Kail, music supervision/arrangements/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and choreography by Travis Wall, which was recently extended through Sunday, November 17 at The Newman Mills Theater; and the New York premiere of Seared, written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, which was also recently extended through Sunday, December 1 at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.mcctheater.org



MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers, and directors, the tenets of collaboration, education, and community are at the core of MCC Theater's programming. One of the only theaters in the country led continuously by its founders, Artistic Directors Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, and William Cantler, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's Reasons to Be Happy, reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and the musicals Coraline, Carrie, Ride the Cyclone, and Alice By Heart. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Blake West joined the company in 2006 as Executive Director. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming.

A successful investor from the 1960s through the 1980s, Robert W. Wilson devoted his life to philanthropy after his retirement, focusing on supporting organizations on preservation and conservation initiatives worldwide. An avid New Yorker, Wilson was also deeply engaged with a number of New York's cultural institutions. He was a major supporter of, and held leadership roles with, the Whitney Museum and the Metropolitan Opera, where he was a board member for many years. In addition, the Trust continues to support the New York Public Library, Central Park Conservancy, BAM, Wildlife Conservation Society, EDF, Nature Conservancy, WMF, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, organizations he championed during his lifetime. He played a leading role in transforming many of these institutions.

