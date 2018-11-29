MATILDA Now Available for Theatrical Licensing Through MTI!

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) is making Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical available for licensing.

The stage musical was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The show centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl who has an avid love of reading and a wild imagination. Misunderstood by her family, books and stories are her refuge. When Matilda discovers she possesses an incredible power, she uses it to defy her diabolical headmistress Miss Trunchbull and help her teacher Miss Honey reclaim her life. Matilda ultimately learns that the greatest power of all comes from courage and love.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, setting the record for the most Olivier awards won by a musical. In 2013 the show won five Tony® Awards, including Best Book of a Musical, and a special Tony for the young actresses playing the title role.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times raved, "Matilda works with astonishing slyness and grace to inculcate us with its radical point of view. [It] is about words and language, books and stories, and their incalculable worth as weapons of defense, attack and survival ... Above all it's an exhilarating tale of empowerment".

"Matilda embodies every young person's dream to affect the world around them in extraordinary ways. Tim Minchin's score and Dennis Kelly's book brilliantly bring to life Dahl's incredible characters and provide great opportunities for performers of all ages," stated Drew Cohen, president and CEO of Music Theatre International. "The appetite for Matilda around the world has been tremendous for many years and it is not just a pleasure but truly a relief to finally have the show available for licensing."

Prior to the musical, the award-winning novel was adapted as an audio reading by actress Kate Winslet, a 1996 feature film directed by Danny DeVito, and a two-part BBC Radio 4 program.

For more information about MTI and licensing, please call (212) 541-4684 or email licensing@mtishows.com. International restrictions may apply.

