MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 to Feature Steve Burns and Bryce Pinkham Next Week

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026, the five-week summer festival produced by Mix & Match Productions, continues next week with a lineup of new theatrical works at Greenwich House Theater in New York City. Created to celebrate the creative process, the festival provides artists with the opportunity to develop and share new work before live audiences at the historic Off-Broadway venue.

The upcoming schedule includes preview performances of Steve Burns Alive, a new solo musical from Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham titled Father Time, and the second installment of the Matchbook Sparks series.

Steve Burns Alive

July 29 & 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Written by Steve Burns and Matthew Freeman, Steve Burns Alive is performed by Burns and directed by Sivan Battat.

The autobiographical solo show explores Burns' departure from Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues and the internet rumors that followed, examining celebrity, parasocial relationships, and online mythology. Following its New York previews, the production will premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe beginning August 5.

Matchbook Sparks Vol. 2: "Odyssey Night"

July 31 at 7:00 p.m.

The latest Matchbook Sparks showcase highlights two works inspired by Homer's Odyssey.

BLUDLINE: A Hip-Hop Odyssey, by Fermin Suero Jr. and Pete White, reimagines the Greek epic through hip-hop and R&B, following Odysseus' journey home while his son Telemachus searches for his own identity. The musical is the recipient of the 2026 Richard Rodgers Award and will also be featured in this year's National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) Festival.

The evening also includes The One-Man Odyssey: Book 2, performed in Ancient Greek by Joseph Medeiros as part of his ongoing project to stage the complete Odyssey as a 24-hour solo performance.

Father Time

August 1 & 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham stars in Father Time, a new solo musical based on his own experience becoming a father.

Co-written and performed by Pinkham, with music and lyrics by Rona Siddiqui, the musical follows one father's emotional race to the hospital as his newborn daughter undergoes emergency surgery. Blending music, memory, humor, and surreal storytelling, the work explores the joys and uncertainties of new parenthood.

Father Time is co-written and directed by Zack Fine, with dramaturgy by Kirya Traber.

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