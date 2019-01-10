MARY POPPINS RETURNS Nominated for 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The Guild of Music Supervisors unveiled the list of nominees for its 9th annual award show taking place on Wednesday, February 13th at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event will celebrate the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories representing movies, television, games, advertising and trailers.

This year's motion picture nominees include A Star Is Born, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Poppins Returns, Green Book, Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Love, Simon, among others while television categories include acclaimed series like 13 Reasons Why, Pose, Insecure, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Black-ish, and This Is Us. Film trailer nominations include Godzilla: King Of Monsters, Avengers: Infinity War, Dumbo, Widows, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Trailer 1). In the games category, Donut County, Far Cry 5, FIFA 19, Forza Horizon 4, and Red Dead Redemption 2 were highlighted as nominees. Apple, Nike, Droga5, Media Arts Lab and more were among the nominees in the advertising category.

"It has been a tremendous year for music-driven projects, and music supervisors have been at the forefront of some of this year's most exciting work," said Thomas Golubi?, President of the Guild of Music Supervisors. "We are very excited to honor our nominees for their dynamic and innovative contributions to narrative storytelling in film, television, ads, promos, trailers and games. It's going to be a fantastic show."

For the fourth year in a row, this annual event will be hosted at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, a delicately restored, 1,600-seat movie palace that has served as a Los Angeles epicenter for art and modern entertainment for almost a century. In addition to the awards, the evening will also feature live music performances, including this year's featured Spotlight Artist, King Princess, Spotify's RISE artist and vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer whose debut EP Make My Bed was released this year to widespread critical praise, and has been streamed more than 220 million times to date.

Industry legend Joel Sill will receive the organization's prestigious Legacy Award for his creative contribution to music in film. Sill's body of work includes Forrest Gump, The Goonies,Blade Runner, The Color Purple, and My Cousin Vinny.

For more information, please visit www.GuildofMusicSupervisors.com or connect with them online at facebook.com/guildofmusicsupervisors and twitter.com/guildofmusic.

The complete list of nominations:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan - A Star is Born

Dave Jordan - Black Panther

Becky Bentham - Bohemian Rhapsody

Michael Higham and Paul Gemignani - Mary Poppins Returns

Wende Crowley - Peter Rabbit

?

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Howard Paar - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Buck Damon - Dumplin'

Tom Wolfe and Manish Raval - Green Book

Season Kent - Love, Simon

Season Kent - The Hate U Give

?

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Michael Hill - How To Talk To Girls At Parties

Kevin Edelman and Ben Sokoler - I Can Only Imagine

Howard Paar - Private Life

Margaret Yen and Alison Litton - Vox Lux

?

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Joel C. High - Armed

Jonathan McHugh - Blindspotting

Joe Rudge - Eighth Grade

Joe Rudge and Chris Swanson - Hearts Beat Loud

Joseph Miller - Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town

?

Best Song/Recording Created for a Film

?

"All The Stars"

Performed by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Written by Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Tiffith, Mark Anthony Spears, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Solana Rowe

Black Panther (Marvel)

Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

"Girl in the Movies"

Performed by Dolly Parton

Written by Dolly Parton and Linda Perry

Dumplin' (Netflix)

Music Supervisor: Buck Damon

"Shallow"

Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Written by Stefani Germanotta, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando,

Andrew Wyatt

A Star is Born (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Music Supervisor: Julia Michels and Julianne Jordan

"Sunflower"

Performed by Post Malone and Swae Lee

Written by Khalif Brown, Louis Bell, Austin Post, William Walsh,

Carter Lang, Carl Rosen

Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

?

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic"

Performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Tarik Frimpong, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Leeries

Written by Scott Whittman and Marc Shaiman

Mary Poppins Returns (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Music Supervisor: Michael Higham and Paul Gemignani

?

?

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Bree Winwood and Gary Welch - Whitney (Roadside Attractions, Miramax, Altitude Film Distribution)

Dan Wilcox - The Public Image Is Rotten (Abramorama)

Evyen Klean and Jennifer Reeve - Elvis Presley: THE SEARCHER (Sony Pictures Television and HBO)

Michelle Johnson and Thomas Golubi? - Seeing Allred (Netflix)

Liz Gallacher - Studio 54 (Zeitgeist)

?

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision - Television Drama

Season Kent - 13 Reasons Why (Netflix - Season 2)

Thomas Golubi? and Yvette Metoyer - HALT AND CATCH FIRE (AMC - Season 4)

Rick Clark - HAP AND LEONARD (SundanceTV - Season 3)

Amanda Krieg Thomas and Alexis Martin Woodall - POSE (FX - Season 1)

Jennifer Pyken - THIS IS US (NBC - Season 2)

?

Best Music Supervision - Television Comedy or Musical

Morgan Rhodes - Dear White People (Netflix - Season 2)

Matt Biffa - The End of the F***ing World (Netflix - Season 1)

Tiffany Anders - Everything Sucks! (Netflix - Season 1)

Kier Lehman - INSECURE (HBO - Season 3)

Robin Urdang - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon - Season 1)

?

Best Music Supervision - Docuseries or Reality Television

Robin Kaye - AMERICAN IDOL (ABC - Season 1)

Aminé Ramer - Flint Town (Netflix - Season 1)

Evyen Klean - Mike Judge Presents:

Tales from the Tour Bus (Cinemax - Season 1)

Jon Ernst - MUSIC CITY (CMT - Season 1)

Clyde Lieberman & Jill Meyers - THE VOICE (NBC - Season 14)

?

Best Music Supervision - Television Limited Series or Movie

Amanda Krieg Thomas - The Assassination of Gianni Versace:

American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Sokoler - Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix)

Susan Jacobs - SHARP OBJECTS (HBO)

Jonathan Watkins - Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Netflix)

Lindsay Wolfington & Laura Webb - To All the Boys I've Loved Before (Netflix)

?

Best Song/Recording Created for Television

"Drive"

Performed by Aimee Mann

Written by Ric Ocasek

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME STORY (FX)

Episode 204 "House By the Lake"

Music Supervisor: Amanda Krieg Thomas

?

"Juneteenth"

Performed by the Cast of Black-ish

Written by Aloe Blacc, Peter Saji, Derek Watkins, Faune Watkins, Hilton Wright

Black-ish (ABC)

Episode 401 "Juneteenth"

Music Supervisor: Gabe Hilfer

"Sunflower"

Performed by Shannon Purser

Written by Lindsey Beer, Bram Inscore, Brett McLaughlin, Troye Sivan, Allie X

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (Netflix)

Music Supervisor: Jonathan Watkins

"The Glow"

Performed by Victoria Monet

Written by Willie Hutch

Insecure (HBO)

Episode 308 "Ghost-Like"

Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

"Trapped"

Performed by the EMPIRE Cast (Feat. Jussie Smollett & Yazz)

Written by Timothy Clayton, James David Washington

Empire (Fox)

Episode 409 "Slave to Memory"

Music Supervisor: Jen Ross

TRAILERS & PROMOS

Best Music Supervision in a Film Trailer

Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Godzilla: King Of Monsters

Sanaz Lavaedian (mOcean) - Avengers: Infinity War

Marcy Bulkeley & Stephanie Koury (Wild Card AV) - Dumbo

Marcy Bulkeley & Stephanie Koury (Wild Card AV) - Widows

Jordan Silverberg (Transit) - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Trailer 1)

?

Best Music Supervision in a Television Promo

Brian Murphy (BOND) - Maniac Official Trailer

Brian Murphy (BOND) - Maniac Teaser

Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) - Castle Rock

Dave Newman, Sabrina Del Priore, Terry Monigue (Viacom) - REST IN POWER: THE TRAYVON MARTIN STORY

Michael Sherwood (Big Picture) - Pine Gap

?

?

ADVERTISING

Best Sync in Advertising

Mike Ladman (Droga5) - Power To Wonder - Google Pixel

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove (Apple) - A Little Company - Apple

David Taylor, Peymon Maskan, Josh Marcy, Jessie F Kalikow (Media Arts Lab) - Welcome Home - Apple

Chase Butters & Eryk Rich (Deutsch) - America - Volkswagen

Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson, Adam Weiss (Found Objects Music Production) -Night Sight - Google Pixel

?

Best Original Composition in Advertising

JT Griffith (Nike) - Air Moves You - Nike

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove (Apple) - Unlock - Apple

David Taylor, Peymon Maskan, Josh Marcy, Jessie F Kalikow (Media Arts Lab) - Share Your Gifts - Apple

Mike Ladman (Droga5) - Mama Said Knock You Out - Chase

?

?

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Daniel Koestner - Donut County (Annapurna)

Bénédicte Ouimet - Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft)

Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima, Steve Schnur - FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts Inc.)

Maya Halfon Cordova, Kyle Hopkins - Forza Horizon 4 - (Microsoft)

Ivan Pavlovich - Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Related Articles