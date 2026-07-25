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M2DUO to Launch Composers Concordance's 43rd Season with Violin and Piano Works

Violinist Machiko Ozawa and pianist Makia Matsumura will perform works by Piazzolla and Gene Pritsker.

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M2DUO to Launch Composers Concordance's 43rd Season with Violin and Piano Works

Composers Concordance is to open its 43rd season and 2026-27 calendar with a concert by M2DUO, the duo pairing violinist Machiko Ozawa and pianist Makia Matsumura. The program is to feature works by Ozawa, Matsumura, Astor Piazzolla, and Gene Pritsker, drawing on a range of contemporary violin and piano music to launch what the organization describes as another year of adventurous programming.

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