Lupita N'yongo and Danai Guira To Join Forces For HBO Adaptation of AMERICANAH

According to Deadline, Academy Award-winner, Lupita N'yongo, will star in and executive produce an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's bestselling novel, Americanah.

Playwright and actor, Danari Gurira, will serve as showrunner on the ten-episode HBO series.

This is the third collaboration for N'yongo and Guira, who previously starred together in the hit Marvel film, Black Panther.

In 2016, N'yongo earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Guira's play, Eclipsed, which also received a nod for Best Play.

Americanah centers on a young couple, Ifemelu and Obinze, who depart military-ruled Nigeria for the West. Ifemelu heads for America, where she grapples with what it means to be black for the first time, while Obinze plunges into a dangerous, undocumented life in London.

Additional casting to be announced at a later date.





