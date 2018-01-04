Luker, Baldwin, Ziemba & More Join CLASSIC AMERICAN SONGBOOK SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, launches an all-new series this year: Deborah Grace Winer presents The Classic American Songbook Series. Direct from her tenure as Artistic Director of92Y's renowned Lyrics & Lyricists™ series, Winer curates three jewel-box revues created especially for the venue's unique supper club setting. Each show celebrates American popular song as well as artists who created, interpreted and made themselves an integral part of the music. There is a $35-50 cover charge for each show, and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $75-$80. For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins.

YOU TOOK ADVANTAGE OF ME: RODGERS AND HART ON LOVE - March 27 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Written, hosted and created by Deborah Grace Winer

with director Mark Waldrop and musical director John Oddo

What's so great about Rodgers and Hart? Come find out-with this smart, sexy nightclub revue kicking off Feinstein's/54 Below's new classic American songbook series from artistic director Deborah Grace Winer. Starring Grammy award winner Debby Boone, Obie Award winner Darius de Haas and Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll in a stellar Broadway trio, backed by legendary musical director John Oddo and a swinging band. Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart get a fresh take in all their ironic, timeless glory...'cause some things- like excruciating romantic conflict-never go out of style. With songs like "I Wish I Were in Love Again," "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," "My Heart Stood Still" and more, this funny, fast-moving show is directed by revue-making master Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly). It'll make you wish you were in love again. Or not.

A Jerome Robbins CENTENNIAL CONCERT - May 8 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Kathleen Marshall - Guest Creator, Director and Host

West Side Story, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof, Peter Pan and Call Me Madam were all written by extraordinary composers and lyricists. And transformed by Jerome Robbins. In Robbins' centennial year, three-time Tony Award winner, director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall creates and hosts this celebration of how a legendary director/choreographer shaped some of Broadway's greatest musical scores. Join Marshall and a cast of Broadway's best and brightest performers and musicians in this roof-raising tribute to Robbins at 100. With a jackpot of powerhouse songs from some of Broadway's most famous shows by Bernstein, Sondheim, Bock and Harnick, Jule Styne, Irving Berlin, Comden and Green and others.

TILL THERE WAS YOU: A CELEBRATION OF Barbara Cook - June 17 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Written and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer

Directed by Mark Waldrop

It'll be the party of the season. A glittering parade of Broadway divas including Tony Award nomineesChristine Andreas, Kate Baldwin, Rebecca Luker, and Christiane Noll; Linda Purl,andTony Award winner Karen Ziemba and more* raise their voices in celebration of Barbara Cook. One of the American Songbook's greatest interpreters, Barbara Cook inspired passionate audiences and relationships with some of the greatest composers and lyricists in Broadway history, from Bock and Harnick to Bernstein to Sondheim. This tribute celebrates Cook's seven decade musical journey from The Music Man, She Loves Me, Candide and Follies to her greatest concert and cabaret songs.

The new series launches after Winer makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut on Wednesday, January 17with Baby, Dream Your Dream: Great Women Writers of the American Songbook. The evening, a celebration of the often un-sung heroines of the Great American Songbook, is set against the backdrop of the current world's surprisingly ongoing conversation: "What is a woman's place?" The cast will featureKenita Miller (Once On This Island, The Color Purple), Margo Seibert (Rocky, In Transit),Emily Skinner(Side Show, Prince of Broadway), and Karen Ziemba (Contact, Prince of Broadway.) Marilyn Bergman. Dorothy Fields. Mary Rodgers. Jeanine Tesori. Betty Comden. Carolyn Leigh. Lynn Ahrens. Throughout theatre history, there have been a few bold pioneers-in-heels who crashed the boys' club, and wrote hit songs and shows like "On the Sunny Side of the Street," Sweet Charity, On the Town, "Witchcraft," Once Upon a Mattress, and so much more. Directed by Mark Waldrop, "Baby, Dream Your Dream" features an all-star band lead by Music Director John Oddo and featuring Jay Leonhart on bass and vocals, andJames Saporito on drums,

"It's truly exciting to be bringing a stellar family of artists and longtime collaborators to this brand new classic American Songbook series," says Deborah Grace Winer. "We'll celebrate the greatest songwriters and their greatest songs-with ultimate insider stories, the backstage world they were created in, and why these songs are cool today."

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105.www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles