Lorelei Ensemble Premieres Julia Wolfe's HER STORY in September

Nationally acclaimed Boston-based vocal ensemble Lorelei Ensemble announces the 2022-2023 premiere performances of composer Julia Wolfe's Her Story, a 30-minute piece for orchestra and women's vocal ensemble, co-commissioned and co-presented by the Nashville Symphony led by Giancarlo Guerrero (Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:00pm; Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:00pm; and Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 8:00pm), the Chicago Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Marin Alsop (Friday, January 6, 2023 at 8:00pm and Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 8:00pm), the Boston Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Giancarlo Guerrero (Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30pm; Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30pm; and Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00pm), and the San Francisco Symphony led by conductor Giancarlo Guerrero (Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:30pm). A performance with the National Symphony Orchestra will be announced at a later date.



Written for Lorelei Ensemble and orchestra, Her Story invokes the words of historical figures and the spirit of pivotal moments to pay tribute to the centuries of ongoing struggle for equal rights for women in America. The 30-minute piece for orchestra and women's vocal ensemble incorporates text from throughout the history of women's fight for equality, ranging from a letter written by Abigail Adams, to words attributed to Sojourner Truth, to public attacks directed at women protesting for the right to vote, to political satire, and is the latest in a series of Wolfe's compositions highlighting monumental and turbulent moments in American history and culture, and the people-both real and imagined, celebrated and forgotten-that defined them. The world premiere performances with the Nashville Symphony will be recorded for a forthcoming album release.



NPR describes Julia Wolfe as "our labor documentarian, tackling historic issues that resonate today... By marrying history and music, Wolfe forces us to look to our past to protect our future." The immersive, visual performances will be directed by Anne Kauffman with scenic and lighting design by Jeff Sugg, costumes by Marion Talan, and produced by Bang on a Can.



"Women have been battling for equality from the beginning of the nation," writes Wolfe. "Her Story captures the passion and perseverance of women refusing subordination, demanding representation, and challenging the prejudice and power structures that have limited women's voices. The dynamic vocal artists of Lorelei Ensemble team up with five major American orchestras to tell this important yet much neglected thread of American political history."



Previous works by Wolfe include Steel Hammer, a retelling of the John Henry ballad that deconstructs and rebuilds the story of the story; the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anthracite Fields, an immersive oratorio exploring the American coal industry at its height, and the human cost; and Fire in my mouth, which focuses on the passionate activism of young immigrant women in New York's garment industry in the early 20th Century, centered on the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.



The impetus of the piece stemmed from Lorelei Ensemble Artistic Director Beth Willer's longstanding admiration of Wolfe's work. She highlights the composition's importance in this particular moment in our history, stating, "I have been absolutely captivated by the work of Julia Wolfe since conducting her Pulitzer-prize winning work, Anthracite Fields, in 2017. Her ability to uncover and curate the diverse voices surrounding both common and spectacular events in the rich and complicated history of our nation makes her an ideal creator and collaborator for this project. We envisioned this piece as a celebration of the power and influence of American women in achieving equality and justice for all American citizens, marking the anniversary of the first women's vote and elevating the ongoing and important work of strengthening democracy. It is an incredible opportunity to work with Julia on a project that is sure to make a lasting impact, both artistically and culturally."



Her Story was co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Nashville Symphony, the National Symphony, and the San Francisco Symphony and with the generous support of Linda and Stuart Nelson.