London Philharmonic Orchestra to Appear At Carnegie Hall With Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The London Philharmonic Orchestra will embark on its first nationwide tour of the United States in 10 years from October 9 to 21, 2024, highlighted by a performance at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00pm, marking the mutual Carnegie Hall debuts of Principal Conductor Edward Gardner and violin soloist Patricia Kopatchinskaja.

The orchestra's program includes the New York premiere of 2023-2024 Carnegie Hall Debs Composer's Chair and current LPO Composer-in-Residence Tania León's Raíces (Origins) alongside Britten's Sinfonia da Requiem, Sibelius' Symphony No. 5, and Shostakovich's Violin Concerto No. 1. The LPO and Patricia Kopatchinskaja last appeared in New York City in 2017, when they performed a single concert at David Geffen Hall to critical acclaim.

LPO Composer-in-Residence León's 2023 work Raíces (Origins) - meaning "origins" or "roots" in Spanish - reflects on her ancestry, and on her mixed identity as a Cuban-born woman who found a home in the United States. She guides this piece through a range of genres and moods, from contemplative to jovial, infusing elements of jazz, Cuban-style syncopation, and a vibrant blend of dance rhythms, reflecting the importance of dance to her heritage and upbringing with a mix of Spanish, Cuban, Chinese, and French culture.

London Philharmonic Orchestra's brand new album, a recording of British composer Michael Tippett's Piano Concerto and Symphony No. 2, will be exclusively for physical sale at The Shop at Carnegie Hall before a November 29, 2024 worldwide digital release. The performances were conducted by Ed Gardner in 2023 and 2024 and the Piano Concerto features soloist Stephen Osbourne.

Program Information

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8:00pm

London Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall | New York, NY

Tickets: Tickets start at $65 ($55 + $10 fee). Tickets can be bought at CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2024/10/19/London-Philharmonic-Orchestra-0800PM

Tania León - Raíces (Origins)

Shostakovich - Violin Concerto No. 1

Britten - Sinfonia da Requiem

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Edward Gardner, conductor

Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin

Photo Credit: Mark Allan