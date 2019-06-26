Local 802 Reaches Historic Deal with the Broadway League

The Associated Musicians of Greater New York, Local 802 AFM announced today a landmark three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Broadway League and Coordinated Bargaining Partners.

The deal features the largest wage increase in the past two decades, a 23% increase in healthcare contributions, and a new 401(k) plan, and signals a major turnaround from previous agreements.

"The Broadway League knows that a big part of their success is the ability to attract and retain the best musicians in the world," said Adam Krauthamer, President of Local 802. "With this contract, they have solidified that bond."

Jan Mullen, Chairwoman of 802's Broadway Negotiating Committee, said "Throughout these negotiations, this committee has worked tirelessly. We were able to find creative solutions to many of the League's issues which will enable us to move forward as Broadway evolves."

Under the new deal, members are entitled to a 3.5% wage increase in each year of the contract, the largest wage increase in the past two decades. Combined with the increase in healthcare contributions, this package is a landmark deal economically for Local 802.

The 23% increase in healthcare contributions will be phased in over the course of the contract: 15% in year one and 3.5% increases during years two and three. In the past ten years, inflation in health costs was over 70%; absent the major increases in contributions secured in this agreement, the Health Plan would have had to drastically cut and restrict access to musicians.

The deal also includes an unprecedented 401(k) plan, which gives musicians a powerful new way to shore up their retirement security. With cuts looming at the AFM-EPF pension plan, having additional resources to plan for retirement is increasingly important.

The new 401(k) plan will allow members to contribute up to a total of $19,000, or $25,000 at age 50 or older, to their 401(k) per year, lowering their taxable income and allowing their investment to grow tax free.

These significant increases will ensure the well-being of the musicians, who have been standing united in their call for fairer wages and retirement benefits. The contract comes after more than four months of negotiations between Local 802 and the Broadway League and Coordinated Bargaining Partners.

"We are proud of the improvements we were able to secure in this contract," Krauthamer said. "This is a big step in the right direction for the musicians of Broadway."

Additionally, the new agreement includes a provision allowing orchestrators to also serve as conductors and/or instrumentalists in shows where they have served in the same capacity Off Broadway or out of town for at least 50% of the pre-Broadway run.

Members overwhelmingly voted to approve the contract by a margin of 93%. The collective bargaining agreement will be in effect until March 3, 2022.





