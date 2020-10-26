Lizz Winstead Hosts VOTE NO JOKE Featuring Judy Gold, Jenny Yang and More

The event will take place from 12 p.m ET to 12 a.m. ET on Election Day, November 3.

Abortion Access Front has announced "Vote. No Joke," a 12-hour virtual Election Day comedy marathon to help entertain voters as they wait out the long lines at the polls.

From 12 p.m ET to 12 a.m. ET on Election Day, November 3, dozens of amazing comics will perform for voters waiting in line to vote. At 11 p.m., AAF founder and "Daily Show" co-creator Lizz Winstead will moderate an Election Night panel of comedians and pundits, to wrap the day up with a bang!

Americans claim they are willing to walk across hot coals uphill both ways in 50 feet of snow to vote this year, and that means there are going to be LINES. And people need literal and emotional sustenance if they're going to stay in those lines! AAF can't bring snacks and drinks for every American voter, but we can bring comedians to keep you laughing and stave off utter boredom. You bring the lawn chairs, and we'll bring the funny. Because quite frankly, we counted, and we don't have that many lawn chairs.

Voting is one of Americans' most sacred rights in any year, but especially now, in the face of a pandemic that's killed 215,000 of our fellow citizens, and with constitutional rights like abortion access on the ballot like never before.

Lizz Winstead shares: "Comedians have historically been who we turn to when the world turns upside down. They are the voice of anger, rage, and reason, and today we add encouragement, as they put their amazing time and talent to keeping folks energized in the lines at the polls on Election Day. I am so proud of my comedy community and thankful to the comedy producers who, even as they struggle during COVID, are still committed to bringing joy while standing up for democracy! Tune and toss a few bucks in the coffers to support them as they support us!"

AAF is alerting national and local press to elevate the campaign not only to shine a light on these hilarious comics, who are doing their patriotic duty to support a weary nation, but to let voters who will be standing in line for hours on election day, that there is a fun place they can turn to to keep them occupied. We are honored that, in a time when comedians, producers and other performers are facing drastic limitations on their ability to work, we can use our platform to amplify them, support them, and give them a chance to share their joyful ruckus.

Indeed, voting is no joke this year. But that doesn't mean you can't HAVE jokes! Nobody ever said we can't HAVE jokes.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Election Day, November 3, 2020! For 12 hours, from 12 p.m ET to 12 a.m. ET! Panel of comedians and pundits led by AAF founder Lizz Winstead begins at 11 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: "Vote. No Joke." will be streaming across Abortion Access Front social media platforms, on Youtube, Facebook, @abortionfront on Twitter, as well as Comedy Hub's Twitch channel .

