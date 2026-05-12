Liza Minnelli's Signed Memoir Copies May Be Fake, Buyers Claim

Some buyers who purchased copies of Liza Minnelli's recent memoir, "Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!" are seeking refunds after determining that the premium signed copies may not be authentic, The Guardian reports.

Fans took to the Internet to share photos of their copies, which soon sparked online discussion when it was noticed that each signature was unnaturally identical to one another. This ultimately led to the conclusion that they may not have been signed by the Broadway legend herself.

These editions of Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!—promoted as “hand-signed collectibles” and retailing for up to $250—were available when the memoir hit shelves in March. They are now believed to have instead been the work of an autopen, which digitally replicates a signature. Suspicions were validated by AutographCOA CEO Justin Steffman, who, upon examination, also concluded that they were not signed by the Cabaret star.

Read the full story at The Guardian. Grand Central Publishing, which published the memoir, previously told RadarOnline that all copies "were signed by the author."

To coincide with the release of her book, Minnelli made a rare onstage appearance in Los Angeles in March alongside collaborator Michael Feinstein, who co-wrote the memoir. Watch a video from the event, featuring the iconic performer singing the standard “Our Love Is Here to Stay.” A New York City book event planned for March 23 was cancelled due to illness.

In Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli writes candidly about her upbringing as the daughter of filmmaker Vincente Minnelli and entertainer Judy Garland, her rise to international fame, and her experiences with recovery and substance use disorder. The memoir also reflects on her relationships with fellow artists and cultural figures, as well as her family, including her sister Lorna Luft. It is now available in bookstores.

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an entertainment icon whose career spans over six decades. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

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