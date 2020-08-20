Liz Callaway Discusses Her Recent Concert as Part of The Seth Concert Series, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Callaway also talked about what she's been up to during the pandemic, the importance of voting, highlights from her career, and more!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, August 19, he chatted with Broadway songbird Liz Callaway.

Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway just headlined a livestream concert, hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky, now available On Demand. CLICK HERE for tickets!

Callaway talked a lot about the concert in the interview, after watching a clip from it for the first time.

"That was so fun to do with Seth," she said. "It's just amazing that that was live. I was at my house and he was at his house, and we, somehow through the magic technology, we were able to do it."

She went on to share that the concert almost didn't happen.

"I lost years off my life getting ready for this," she laughs. "The concert was last Sunday, and of course we had the big Tropical Storm and I, like many people in the tri-state area, I lost power."

Callaway shared that her power went out in the middle of her first big rehearsal with all of the tech required to put on a live show. She said that the power remained off for multiple days, and she and Seth considered rescheduling the show, or moving it to a friend's house. But luckily, her power came back on Sunday before the show.

She then went on to mention that this particular concert series is different in that stars aren't just singing to their phones or laptops by themselves.

"With Seth, you're not alone and it's a true collaboration," she said. "So I enjoyed that so much as an audience member. I think I've seen just about all of his concerts, because they're just very different."

When discussing what fans can expect if they check out her show on demand, Callaway said, "Seth sort of interviews me, and I hear stories, and it's kind of the history of my career. I told some stories that Seth had never heard before."

She said that she did songs from Sunset Boulevard, Baby, and Miss Saigon, as well as Tell Me On a Sunday from Song and Dance, "a bunch of Sondheim", and more.

"It was very eclectic," she said. "It was long!"

To watch the concert on demand, CLICK HERE.

Throughout the rest of the interview, Callaway talked about what she's been up to during the pandemic (cooking, making content on YouTube, and more!) and then dove into highlights from her career.

Watch the full interview here.

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing" at TheatreSquared and the European premiere of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at London's Royal Festival Hall.



Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.



Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis.



Liz has six solo recordings including her newest album, The Essential Liz Callaway. www.lizcallaway.com

Related Articles