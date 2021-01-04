Listen to Our 2020: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Contest Winner - 'Coronavirus' by Daniel Ruffing!

2020 is finally over! To celebrate the end of an interesting year, we held a contest to shine the spotlight on some amazing content creators.

We asked our followers to upload their song about their 2020 experience to TikTok, using the hashtag #bww2020musical. The voting period was open from December 29 through January 3.

After receiving the most votes, our winner is composer Daniel Ruffing!

Check out his musical number titled 'Coronavirus,' performed by Julia Salatti, below!

Daniel and Julia will both receive a merchandise prize from our Theatre Shop. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who entered!