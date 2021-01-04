Listen to Our 2020: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Contest Winner - 'Coronavirus' by Daniel Ruffing!
Composer Daniel Ruffing's song received the most votes in our 2020: The TikTok Musical contest!
2020 is finally over! To celebrate the end of an interesting year, we held a contest to shine the spotlight on some amazing content creators.
We asked our followers to upload their song about their 2020 experience to TikTok, using the hashtag #bww2020musical. The voting period was open from December 29 through January 3.
After receiving the most votes, our winner is composer Daniel Ruffing!
Check out his musical number titled 'Coronavirus,' performed by Julia Salatti, below!
Daniel and Julia will both receive a merchandise prize from our Theatre Shop. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who entered!
@danielruffingmusic
y'all know this is my BIG CHANCE so please help an artist out a??i?? @broadwayworld ##bww2020musical performed by Julia Salatti ##musical ##theatre ##fypa?? original sound - Daniel Ruffing
More Hot Stories For You
-
Who's Who in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Here's everything you need to know about the cast and creatives of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical!...
Shop to Support Out-of-Work Theatre Artists with the SurTHRIVING Catalog!
The holidays might be over, but that doesn't mean that the shopping has to stop. Kick off 2021 by supporting out-of-work artists with via the Artists ...
Original HAIRSPRAY Cast Member Todd Michel Smith Dies After Battle With Cancer
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Todd Michel Smith has died after a battle with cancer....
Photo Flash: First Look at Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; Raises Over $1 Million For the Actors Fund
The premiere of the virtual benefit performance of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical took place last night Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and will stream f...
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club
Yet another one of New York’s most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community s...
James Graham Reveals Progress Has Been Made on Tammy Faye Bakker Musical, With Music From Elton John
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, James Graham is collaborating with music legend Elton John and Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters on a musical t...