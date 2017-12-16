Listen to All-New Pasek & Paul Song from A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

Bebe Rexha will open Sunday's broadcast of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! with a performance of this new song, "Count on Christmas." The song was written specifically for the live musical event by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Tony Award winners for the musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN and lyricists of LA LA LAND's Academy Award-winning song, "City of Stars." Listen here: http://smarturl.it/achristmasstorylive



"Count on Christmas" will be included on the Warner Music soundtrack album that will be released on Monday, December 18th. A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! airs Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.



The soundtrack album is available for digital pre-order today (links below).

Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/album/08wxAg7wsROrAvei98ozBq

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/a-christmas-story-live/1324734885?ls=1&app=itunes

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/a-christmas-story-live/1324734885?ls=1

Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes"), Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live"), Ken Jeong ("The Hangover," "Dr. Ken), David Alan Grier ("The Carmichael Show"), newcomer Andy Walkenand PRETTYMUCH will star in the holiday special.

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical." The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land," "Wicked") and Adam Siegel ("Grease: Live") will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary ("Grease: Live," "Anything but Love," "Ira & Abby") serving as co-executive producers and writers. Scott Ellis (the 2016 Broadway revival of "She Loves Me," "Weeds") is an executive producer and will serve as the director overseeing the stage direction. Alex Rudzinski ("Grease: Live," "Dancing with the Stars") is an executive producer and will serve as the live television director. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land"), who composed the original score to "A Christmas Story: The Musical," will compose several new songs for the LIVE television event.

Inspired by A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, FOX is creating the Greatest GIFt - each day, a new GIFt will post, leading up to the Sunday, Dec. 17 premiere, encouraging fans to share it with their friends and family. Every time the GIFt is shared, FOX will donate a dollar to Toys For Tots, up to $20,000.

OFFICIAL "A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!" SOCIAL:

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/AChristmasStory

TWITTER: @ChristmasonFOX / #AChristmasStory

INSTAGRAM: @christmasonfox

