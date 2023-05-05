Listen: THE PRESENT STAGE: CONVERSATIONS WITH THEATER WRITERS Podcast Launches

A brand new theater podcast, The Present Stage: Conversations with Theater Writers, launched with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 5th. The Present Stage will stream new episodes on all platforms on Fridays. Listeners can subscribe on the podcast platform of their choice and follow along for the latest @ThePresentStage on Instagram.

Listen below!

EPISODE ONE: Robert Horn

It's corn! On the premiere episode of The Present Stage: Conversations with Theater Writers, Tony winner Robert Horn joins the podcast to talk about all things Shucked, the new pun-tastic, corn-centric musical that opened on Broadway in April 2023. What's the secret of comedy? Which joke did he steal from his own screenplay for Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure? And what was it like to observe viral Corn Kid sensation Tariq watch Shucked on opening night? Robert Horn will answer all these questions-and many more-while celebrating the extraordinary community of collaborators who brought this original musical to life.

EPISODE TWO: Suzie Miller

Can a work of theater inspire real societal change? On the second episode of The Present Stage: Conversations with Theater Writers, Olivier winner Suzie Miller joins the podcast to share the story behind Prima Facie, the Australian play that has already made major impact on the British legal system in the wake of its celebrated West End run. Miller shares how casting Jodie Comer in this solo show transformed the text, why she formats her scripts in a unique way, and what she hopes audiences will take away from this blistering indictment of the justice system. (Please note that this episode contains discussions of sexual violence.)

Hosted by Dan Rubins, theater critic at Slant Magazine, The Present Stage: Conversations with Theater Writers celebrates the extraordinary playwrights (plus lyricists, librettists, and composers!) currently featured on New York stages. Each episode spotlights the writer(s) of a new play or musical running in New York City, inviting each guest to explore the genesis and development of the script, the transition from page to stage, and the questions that animate each work.

With its focus on plays and musicals still running in New York, The Present Stage offers listeners a closer look at current theater and provides audience members with the opportunity to take a deeper dive into the creation of a show they've just seen.

The Present Stage: Conversations with Theater Writers appears in association with Hear Your Song, a national nonprofit empowering youth with serious illnesses and complex health needs to make their voices heard through collaborative songwriting. To learn more and find out how to support Hear Your Song's mission, please visit www.hearyoursong.org.