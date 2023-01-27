Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available Digitally

The recording also feautures Patti Murin, Brittney Mack, Michael James Scott and introduces Jaxon Daniel and Emmy Woodard.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Broadway Records has released the Ultimate Cast Recording of The Big One-Oh. The new musical by Dean Pitchford, Doug Besterman and Timothy Allen McDonald is now available on all digital outlets and at www.broadwayrecords.com.


Charley Maplewood has never been one for parties - that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. But now that he's turning ten-the big one-oh-he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a "House of Horrors" theme. Of course, things don't work out as he plans. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh... becomes the big OH-NO!?

Listen to the recording below!


Based on the beloved book, The Big One-Oh! features lyrics by Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford (author of the novel, Footloose), music by the acclaimed Tony-nominated Doug Besterman (Elf, Young Frankenstein), and a book by iTheatric's award-winning playwright Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, James and the Giant Peach).


The cast of the Ultimate Cast Recording includes two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle, Derek Klena, Patti Murin, Brittney Mack, Michael James Scott and introduces Jaxon Daniel and Emmy Woodard. Rounding out the cast are Claudia Bennett, Hatty King, Scott Nelson, Mason Risser, Amber Trottman, Elle Wesley, Riley West and Emma Rose Williamson.

Broadway Records is the leading, Grammy® winning record label dedicated to releasing the most popular and current Broadway cast recordings, as well as preserving legacy musical theatre and theatre vocalists' repertoire. Under the leadership of Broadway Records' president and founder Van Dean, recent releases include the New Off-Broadway Cast Recording of ASSASSINS, the New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, Or Change, If The Fates Allow: The Hadestown Holiday Album, Grammy® Nominated Burt Bacharach & Stephen Sater's Some Lovers, Grammy® Nominated Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, The Lehman Trilogy, Randy Rainbow's A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Legacy: Two Song Cycles by Ahrens and Flaherty, the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple, the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!" as well as solo albums from Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessica Vosk, Kyle Taylor Parker, and many more. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Robbie Rozelle, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz, and many others. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the "Broadway For Orlando: What The World Needs Now is Love", "We Are The World" by Broadway United and "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" music videos and From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. www.BroadwayRecords.com

