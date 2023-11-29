Listen: Mamie Parris and Olivia Hernandez Perform 'When I Fall In Love' From AUSTEN'S PRIDE

A live single from the critically-acclaimed new musical Austen's Pride has been released featuring the star-studded cast from the June 29, 2023 concert at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“When I Fall in Love” featuring Mamie Parris as Jane Austen and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet is streaming now! Listen to the song below!

Austen's Pride features a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs with orchestrations by Amanda Jacobs and additional vocal arrangements by Lindsay Warren Baker. The musical features direction by Igor Goldin, choreography by Lisa Shriver, and musical direction by Matt Perri. The 24-piece live orchestra for the concert at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City was conducted by Perri.

In this extraordinary new musical of “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen enters her most famous love story and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. As the compelling story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light. Austen's Pride is an extraordinary new musical feast bound for the world's stages.

The cast for Austen's Pride at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featured Mamie Paris as Jane Austen, Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet, Andrew Samonsky as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Etai Benson as Charles Bingley, Delphi Borich as Lydia Bennet, Kaitlyn Davidson as Mary Bennet, Katie Dixon as Kitty Bennet / Georgiana Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins / Mr. Gardiner, Jason Gotay as George Wickham / Tom Lefroy, Marina Kondo as Caroline Bingley / Mrs. Gardiner, Emilie Kouatchou as Jane Bennet, Cait Martin as Cassandra / Charlotte Lucas, Kevyn Morrow as Mr. Bennet, Michele Ragusa as Mrs. Bennet, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. The ensemble included Matt Gibson, Cameron Loyal, Angel Lozada, and Lucas Thompson.

This live recording of “When I Fall in Love” from Austen's Pride was produced by R. Erin Craig, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Simon Matthews and Fitzwilliam LLC. The recording team includes Simon Matthews (mix), Maxwell Garcia (sound engineer), Justin Stasiw (recording engineer), and Cassy Givens (live mix engineer).

Austen's Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. Also directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri and choreography by Lisa Shriver, the production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

“This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice' with the author's personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen's Pride captures the lilt of Austen's language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen's Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of CT in Ridgefield, CT.

Austen's Pride – A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs is produced by R. Erin Craig, Daniel Wallace Ltd, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Joe Grandy, The Fourth Act LCC, Ryan R. Ratelle, Alex Marrs / Annie Shea Graney, Alana Graber, and Lindsey and Benjamin Weisman, and Fitzwilliam LLC. Brierpatch Productions is General Manager, Brian Curl is Education Director, Stewert Productions, LLC is Production Manager, Haley Bennett is Music Contractor and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Claire Burke CSA.

For more information on Austen's Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.