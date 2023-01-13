Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES

Listen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES

Mo Rocca uncovers the true story of the original Funny Girl.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Fanny Brice was making audiences laugh long before Funny Girl. In his latest episode of Mobituaries, Mo Rocca digs deep into the history of the real, original funny girl.

The episode description reads: "Fans of Broadway and Barbra Streisand probably know the name Fanny Brice as the woman who refuses to let anyone rain on her parade in the beloved musical "Funny Girl." But the real Fanny Brice, the original funny girl, was a trailblazing Jewish comedian, who lit up Broadway and created one of the most famous characters on radio. Mo looks back at Fanny's story (The ups! The downs! The nose job!) with biographer Barbara Grossman and talks with culture critic Erick Neher about how Barbra Streisand would ultimately eclipse the star she portrayed."

Listen to the full episode below!

Emmy winner Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! Mo spent four seasons as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He created and hosted Cooking Channel's My Grandmother's Ravioli, in which he learned to cook from grandparents across America.

Mo began his career in TV as a writer and producer for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning PBS children's series Wishbone. Currently he hosts The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Saturday mornings on CBS.

On stage Mo starred on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and as Doody in the Southeast Asian tour of the musical Grease.

Mo is the author of All the Presidents' Pets, a historical novel about White House pets and their role in presidential decision-making.



Related Stories
BEDLAM Announces 2023 Season Featuring Two World Premieres Photo
BEDLAM Announces 2023 Season Featuring Two World Premieres
New York theatre company BEDLAM's 2023 season will feature two world premieres, Zuzanna Szadkowski & Deborah Knox’s FALL RIVER FISHING and Talene Monahon’s THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR. See how to purchase tickets!
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Hosts Talkback With NYC School Students Photo
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Hosts Talkback With NYC School Students
On January 11th, NYC public school students and teachers had the unique opportunity to participate in an exclusive conversation with the leads of the critically acclaimed production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG.
Will HERCULES Ever Make It to Broadway? It Could Happen, Says Thomas Schumacher Photo
Will HERCULES Ever Make It to Broadway? 'It Could Happen,' Says Thomas Schumacher
Will Hercules eventually open on Broadway? 'There is an expectation that such things could happen,' explained Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher. 
Jessica Vosk Sets Winter Tour Dates in Washington, D.C. & More Photo
Jessica Vosk Sets Winter Tour Dates in Washington, D.C. & More
Tickets are on sale now for Jessica Vosk's concert tour, with performances in Orem, Utah; Livermore, California; Scottsdale, Arizona and more. 

More Hot Stories For You


Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 BelowOriginal Broadway Cast of PIPPIN To Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert At 54 Below
January 13, 2023

Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert will stream live on February 7th at 7:00pm ET. In addition to the live- streamed option, there will also be four in-person performances on February 6th and 7th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATIONRachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATION
January 13, 2023

Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay will reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of ‘John & Jen’ by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance will take place February 9, 2023 at 54 Below. See how to purchase tickets!
Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on BroadwayElizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl the Day After Closing 1776 on Broadway
January 13, 2023

Elizabeth A. Davis, who performed pregnant during the entire Broadway run of 1776, gave birth to a baby girl one day after the show's closing! 
Listen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIESListen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES
January 13, 2023

In his latest episode of Mobituaries, Mo Rocca digs deep into the history of the real funny girl- Fanny Brice. 
McKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in FebruaryMcKenzie Kurtz to Join WICKED on Broadway as 'Glinda' in February
January 13, 2023

McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of WICKED at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14. See how to purchase tickets!
share