Listen: Learn About the Real Fanny Brice in Latest Episode of MOBITUARIES

Fanny Brice was making audiences laugh long before Funny Girl. In his latest episode of Mobituaries, Mo Rocca digs deep into the history of the real, original funny girl.

The episode description reads: "Fans of Broadway and Barbra Streisand probably know the name Fanny Brice as the woman who refuses to let anyone rain on her parade in the beloved musical "Funny Girl." But the real Fanny Brice, the original funny girl, was a trailblazing Jewish comedian, who lit up Broadway and created one of the most famous characters on radio. Mo looks back at Fanny's story (The ups! The downs! The nose job!) with biographer Barbara Grossman and talks with culture critic Erick Neher about how Barbra Streisand would ultimately eclipse the star she portrayed."

Emmy winner Mo Rocca is a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning and a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! Mo spent four seasons as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He created and hosted Cooking Channel's My Grandmother's Ravioli, in which he learned to cook from grandparents across America.

Mo began his career in TV as a writer and producer for the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning PBS children's series Wishbone. Currently he hosts The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation Saturday mornings on CBS.

On stage Mo starred on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and as Doody in the Southeast Asian tour of the musical Grease.

Mo is the author of All the Presidents' Pets, a historical novel about White House pets and their role in presidential decision-making.