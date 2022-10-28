Listen: Lea Salonga and Pentatonix Sing 'Christmas In Our Hearts'
Other artists on the album include Meghan Trainor, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Congolese singer Grace Lokwa and Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji.
Lea Salonga has been featured on Pentatonix's new holiday albu, Holidays Around The World! Salonga sings along with the a capella group on a rendition of Jose Mari Chan's Christmas In Our Hearts.
"This album is unlike anything we've ever released before! Much like the album's title, 'HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD,' we wanted to invite a few incredible artists from all around the world to help celebrate the season with us," Pentatonix shared on social media.
Listen to the song below!
Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".
Most recently, Lea starred in the critically acclaimed Sony musical-drama YELLOW ROSE which hit theaters in October. Additionally, in August, Lea released her single "Dream Again" with all profits donated to charities aiding in COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor's Fund. In November 2020 Lea Salonga: Live with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from Sydney Opera House aired as part of Great Performances on PBS. A live album of the performance was subsequently released by Broadway Records.
Lea's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."
