Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'

Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'

The track is taken from Kerry's upcoming album of the same name, out on 12 May, which is available to pre-order now.

Singer and stage star Kerry Ellis has released Kings & Queens, a stunning anthem recorded in celebration of the monarch's impending coronation, and dedicated to King Charles III himself. The track is taken from Kerry's upcoming album of the same name, out on 12 May, which is available to pre-order now via Westway Music, and will be performed in full for the very first time at the London Adelphi on 16 May.

An electrifying rock track with orchestral twists and turns throughout, Kings & Queenscombines Kerry's powerful vocals with a euphoric melody, showcasing her formidable range and masterful vocal talent. Penned by the esteemed songwriter Tim Goodacre, he has an impressive string of country hits to his name, being four times nominated for a British Country Music Award as one half of the duo Jack & Tim.

The accession of King Charles III to the throne was hugely influential in Kerry's decision to record the track, as were her own experiences meeting and performing for the monarch. It is now aptly being released in celebration of his coronation, conveying a message of togetherness and cohesion during a time of jubilation for the entire nation.

Kerry said, "When Kings & Queens was first played to me, I was instantly taken back to all the wonderful times I've been lucky enough to perform for King Charles over the years. From performing and meeting His Majesty at the Royal Variety Performance to singing at the Queen's Jubilee, the Festival of Remembrance and more, I've always admired his dedication to public service and commitment to the people of this country. That's why I've chosen to dedicate this song to our brand-new King, in tribute to his historic coronation tomorrow."

The accompanying video was recorded at the splendid Holenby House in Northamptonshire. Chosen specifically for its stunning stately interior and spectacular grounds, the home's regal past also provided a gratifying yet coincidental link to Kings & Queens, with the palace once being home to King Charles I over 350 years ago.

Kings & Queens is the third single taken from Kerry's upcoming 4th studio album of the same name, out on 12 May. Featuring 12 tracks, including mainly original songs along with a selection of hand-picked covers, the album sees Kerry collaborate with rock royalty and personal friend Sir Brian May, as well as acclaimed singer-songwriters Newton Faulkner and Jamie Lawson.

She will perform tracks from the album live for the very first time at The Adelphi in London on 16 May. Kerry will be joined by her incredible live band, comprised of some of the best musicians in the UK, and will enjoy support from the London Show Choir, a vibrant and musically diverse choir who celebrate the worlds of musical theatre, jazz, gospel and classical music.

Kerry will also be joined by very special guest Tom Ball. Having shot to fame in 2022 following a mind-blowing audition on Britain's Got Talent, he eventually finished series 15 as runner up, enjoying standing ovations with each performance and winning him legions of new fans and global supporters. Most recently, Tom was seen competing on America's Got Talent All Stars, where he received the Group Golden Buzzer from the judges for his performance of The Sound of Silence.

Kings & Queens follows three previously released solo albums from Kerry. Her debut album, Anthems, was released to huge critical praise in 2010, landing in the top 15 of the UK official albums chart. Anthems was followed by 2014's self-titled record Kerry Ellis, and 2020's Feels Like Home.

Hailed as the West End's favourite leading Lady, Kerry was catapulted to fame in 2002 when she landed the role of Meat in the original London cast of We Will Rock You. She has gone onto star in a range of acclaimed productions on both Westend and Broadway, including Les Misérables, Wicked, Oliver! And Cats. Most recently, Kerry starred as Reno Sweeney in the UK and Ireland tour and Barbican Theatre residency of hit musical Anything Goes alongside Denis Lawson.

Kings & Queens is it now, listen to the track and watch the accompanying video HERE.The album of the same name is available to pre-order HERE. Tickets for Kerry's show at the London Adelphi on 16 May are available now via See Tickets, Ticketmaster and venue box office.

TRACK LISTING

  1. Kings & Queens
  2. Be Tender With Me Baby
  3. Battlefield
  4. I Will Find You
  5. Mean The World To Me
  6. Big Wide World
  7. The Only One
  8. Fire & Rain
  9. Lemonade
  10. My All
  11. Love Wins
  12. Home Again



