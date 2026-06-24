Full Cast and Creative Team Set For THE REAL KYLE McCARREN at Joe's Pub and Edinburgh Fringe

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Following the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, where it won the Triple R Award and received a Pipeline Foundation Arts Grant, The Real Kyle McCarren, a new musical produced by Avalon (Operation Mincemeat - Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Jerry Springer: The Opera - Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, One Man Musical), has announced its full cast and creative team of NYC and Broadway actors and musicians. After a sold-out Joe's Pub at The Public Theater show in 2025, the production returns to the venue with its new ensemble for two performances on 18 and 19 July, before its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running at Pleasance Courtyard Forth from 5 - 30 August.

Tickets for Joe's Pub are available to buy here. The July 19 Joe's Pub show will be ASL interpreted. To access ASL seats, please enter promo code KYLE. The ASL seats are the black seats at 202-209. Tickets for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe available to buy here.

This modern rock and roll celebration of life stars its creators, Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Andy Roninson as himself and international indie recording artist Sean McVerry (AURORA, Danger Mouse) as Kyle McCarren. They are joined by Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King, Hamilton) as Liam & Others, Jaygee Macapugay (Suffs, The Last Ship) as Siobhan & Others, and Sarah Coffey (31 Candles, Devil's Workshop) as Justine & Others, returning after appearing in the 2025 Joe's Pub show.

The Real Kyle McCarren is co-directed by long-time collaborators, multi-Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, whose 20-year partnership spans Broadway, the West End, film and television. Their work includes Sunset Boulevard (Glenn Close), Beaches, Walking with Ghosts (Gabriel Byrne), and Sweeney Todd (Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald), which was later filmed for PBS and went on to become an Emmy Award-winning broadcast, alongside Emmy Award-winning Passion and Emmy Award-nominated Company. They are joined by Resident Director Jim Fagan, reuniting with Price and Cowart following their collaboration on Sweeney Todd.

The band includes Paige Durr (Six) on drums and Jamie Mohamdein (Mozart to Pop Chart) on bass.

Welcome to Upstate Wherever, USA. Way back in the year two-thousand-who-cares, Kyle and Andy were more than friends, dammit - they were bandmates! But the real Kyle McCarren was a complicated dude. Well, an asshole. Worst of all, he's dead - and he won't let Andy forget it. Sometimes the easiest way to tell people about a buddy of yours is to write a show. In this musical-meets-live concert séance that's equal parts Bo Burnham and Tick, Tick... Boom!, you're invited to meet the legend himself.

Following its award-winning retreat development, the musical was further workshopped at New York City's iconic Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and Prospect Theater.

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