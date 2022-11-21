Listen: Jennifer Westfeldt Discusses Her Stage and Screen Career on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Jennifer Westfeldt, who talks about her stage and screen career, current role in The Gett, and more!

She first started the interview by talking about the origin of her career, when she first came to New York.

"I always wanted to live in New York, I always wanted to be on Broadway. That was my dream since the very beginning," she said. "I came here and started waitressing and auditioning for theatre and I basically did a ton of plays, both regionally and off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway and I always had three or four jobs to make it all work."

She went on to explain how she turned to writing to create her own work, and her career blossomed from there.

Listen to the full episode below!

An actress and filmmaker, Jennifer Westfeldt is perhaps best known for writing, producing and starring in the indie films Kissing Jessica Stein (Indie Spirit Nomination, Golden Satellite Award, GLAAD Media Award, multiple Audience Awards), Ira & Abby (Best Actress/HBO Comedy Festival, multiple Audience Awards), and Friends with Kids (Top Ten Films of 2012, New York Magazine, NPR), which also marked her directorial debut. Her television credits include Younger,This Is Us, Girls, 24, Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Notes from the Underbelly, and Children's Hospital, among others.

Jennifer made her Broadway debut opposite Donna Murphy in Wonderful Town, directed by Kathleen Marshall, for which she received a Tony nomination, a Theater World Award and a Drama League Award. Other notable stage work includes the world premieres of Scott Z. Burns' The Library at The Public Theater, directed by Stephen Soderbergh; Nell Benjamin's The Explorer's Club at Manhattan Theater Club; Nicky Silver's Too Much Sun opposite Linda Lavin at The Vineyard Theater; Joe Gilford's Finks at NYSAF; Cusi Cram's A Lifetime Burning at Primary Stages; and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros' Big Sky at The Geffen Playhouse. On the writing side, Jennifer recently adapted Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You to the screen; the film, starring Anne Hathaway and directed by Michael Showalter, is shooting this fall for Amazon Studios.