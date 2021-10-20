Listen: Hear the First Episode of the IS THIS A ROOM Companion Podcast THIS IS REALITY

Click Here for More Articles on IS THIS A ROOM

From the producers of the critically acclaimed Broadway show Is This a Room, comes the true story of Reality Winner told by those closest to her and her espionage case, the new podcast THIS IS REALITY.

How and why did a 25-year-old with a Pikachu bedspread become the #1 terrorist in the United States? In 2017, Reality Winner, a highly decorated former Air Force intelligence specialist was charged with leaking proof of Russian interference in the 2016 election to the media. Her goal - to help protect Democracy. Reality received the longest sentence ever imposed for unauthorized release of government information - five years, three months - for her patriotic efforts.

THIS IS REALITY captures the unfolding events of the interrogation, the trial, the imprisonment, and the current efforts to pursue clemency with those that were 'in the room' where it all happened.

Episode # 1 - THE INTERROGATION

On June 3, 2017, 11 FBI interrogators surprised Air Force crypto-linguist Reality Leigh Winner at her home in Augusta, Georgia, accusing her of leaking classified information proving Russian Interference in the 2016 election. THIS IS REALITY speaks with Reality Winner's mother Billie Winner-Davis, sister Brittany Winner, lawyer Alison Grinter Allen and Broadway's Is This a Room Director Tina Satter, to try and make sense of that harrowing day.

Produced in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, THIS IS REALITY world premieres Tuesday, October 19th

IS THIS A ROOM on Broadway is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. Produced by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross, the play's text is the word-for-word verbatim transcript of the FBI's interrogation of Reality.

Learn more and purchase tickets at ISTHISAROOMBROADWAY.COM.