Listen: Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda's Theme Song For PBS KIDS Series ALMA'S WAY!

PBS KIDS' Alma's Way! is now in its second season.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Get a first listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda's theme song for the PBS KIDS show Alma's Way!

The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner wrote and produced the song with Bill Sherman. The soundtrack for the new season also features original music from award-winning composers and lyricists, including Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt, and Fabiola Méndez.

Now in its second season on PBS KIDS, Alma's Way! helps children ages 4-6 develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, will recognize the music celebrating Alma’s Puerto Rican heritage, her adventures in her hometown of The Bronx, and more. 

Since the series premiere in 2021, it has been developed into successful educational digital games, launched a publishing program with Scholastic, is a two-time Imagen Award winner, and has been nominated for multiple Emmy® Awards, among other notable and prestigious honors.  

Miranda is the creator and original star of Broadway’s Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria.

Miranda's theatre credits also includeWest Side Story – Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2014); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019); and New York, New York (2023).

Listen to the soundtrack, including the theme song by Lin-Manuel Miranda, here:



