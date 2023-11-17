Listen: Hear Leslie Odom Jr.'s New Solo Album 'When a Crooner Dies'

Leslie Odom, Jr. has released his brand-new studio album, When A Crooner Dies – available everywhere here.

When A Crooner Dies is Leslie’s fifth full-length album and his first of all-new original music since 2019. The new music was written and recorded over the course of the last few years and features a collection of 10 newly penned, original tracks that mark Leslie’s most personal body of music to date, showcasing his unparalleled musical talent and instantly recognizable, effortlessly smooth vocals.

Also dropping today are visualizers for tracks on the album, including "Loved," "Take Me As I Am," "Won't Hold Back," "I Surrender," "Go," and "Everything." A music video for "Loved" was also released, watch it below!

Leslie is currently starring in and co-producing the first Broadway revival of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis. The production opened on Wednesday, September 27 to widespread praise and unanimous acclaim. Tickets for Purlie Victorious are available at Telecharge.com or 212-239-6200. For more info, visit here.

About Leslie Odom, Jr.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and twotime Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. With a career that spans all performance genres, Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music.

Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, which opened in September 2023 to widespread critical acclaim.

Additionally, he stars in the highly anticipated sequel to the original iconic film The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures out October 6, 2023. Odom recently starred in Rian Johnson’s 2022 Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which broke records for Netflix and is currently streaming worldwide.

In 2020, he starred as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the award-winning Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami…, directed by Regina King. His critically acclaimed and highly lauded portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song “Speak Now” earned him multiple awards and nominations.

He also starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO series The Sopranos, released in October 2021. Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom hosted “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on CBS in September 2021 (2022 Emmy nomination).

Additional film and television credits include Apple TV+’s Central Park (2020 Emmy nomination), Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination), Abbott Elementary, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Love in the Time of Corona, Harriet, and many more. Cowritten with Nicolette Robinson, Odom’s first children’s book, I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends on March 28, 2023.

The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at #7 in its first week. Odom is a BMG recording artist and has released four full-length albums. His fifth studio album, When A Crooner Dies, is set for release on November 17, 2023.