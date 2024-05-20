Listen: HAMILTON Actor Tamar Greene Appears On STOPTIME:Live In The Moment Podcast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tamar Greene, renowned for his portrayal of George Washington in the hit Broadway show "Hamilton," joins host Lisa Hopkins on the acclaimed podcast STOPTIME: Live in the Moment.

In the conversation, Tamar explore the richness of his cultural background as a first-generation American and the diverse influences that have shaped his artistic expression. Tamar's story reflects his commitment to social advocacy, technical expertise, and passion for the arts. As a member of the Hamilton Racial Justice Task Force, now known as HAM for Progress, Tamar utilizes his platform to drive positive change, highlighting the transformative power of art in society.

In addition to his advocacy work, Tamar shares insights into the practical applications of his academic background in Music and Computer Information Systems. His proficiency in audio engineering and production, combined with his tech-savvy approach, adds a distinct quality to his creative endeavors. This fusion of music and technology underscores the importance of a versatile skill set in today's artistic landscape.

Discover the universal challenges he faces, from mastering everyday tasks to navigating the pressures of Broadway performances. His experiences are both relatable and inspiring, offering valuable insights into the emotional journey of an artist.

This podcast, recognized in the top 5% globally and honored with the Communicator Award for Podcasting, delves into mindfulness, well-being, and the creative arts. It features engaging discussions with accomplished artists on the practice of living in the present and embracing personal authenticity.