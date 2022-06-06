Listen: David Morse Talks HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features David Morse!

Morse talked about his Tony-nominated role in How I Learned to Drive, which he is reprising 25 years later, and more!

"For me, in the simplest way to tell it, it's a love story," he says of the play. "A very surprising, ultimately disturbing love story."

"It's so heartbreaking but it's so enlightening too," he said. "It could've been a story about a monster, and it's not. It's about two people who are damaged and one of them giving the other person a gift, the driving lesson, but really way more than that. A gift of how to live in this world and at the same time, leave him and try to heal herself. It's extraordinary."

David Morse received Emmy® nominations for his roles on "House" and HBO's "John Adams," and has appeared in numerous television series, including Emmy-nominated "Escape at Dannemora," "The Chair," "The Morning Show," "The Deuce," "The Good Lord Bird," "Hack," "Treme," "True Detective," "Outsiders," and "St. Elsewhere." Morse's film credits include The Green Mile (1999), 16 Blocks (2006), The Hurt Locker (2009), World War Z (2013) and Concussion (2015). A stage veteran, Morse is currently on Broadway in Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize winning show How I Learned to Drive, reprising the role he originated opposite Mary-Louise Parker Off-Broadway in 1997. He previously starred on Broadway in the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. His other notable stage performances include the 1984 Los Angeles production of Of Mice and Men; Lanford Wilson's Redwood Curtain, in which he originated the role of Lyman; Heather MacDonald's An Almost Holy Picture; the Broadway production of The Seafarer; the Off-Broadway production of The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; and the original Off-Broadway production of How I Learned to Drive, for which he won a Lucille Lortel Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Obie Award®.