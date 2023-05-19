Listen: Billy Porter Releases Releases Uplifting New Single 'Fashion'

Billy Porter releases new single "Fashion" today via Republic Records/Island UK. The new song is the third offering from his forthcoming album, The Black Mona Lisa, due out this Fall.

With a runway-ready strut, "Fashion" is a clever nod to Porter being a fashion powerhouse, but it ultimately delivers the more important message that love, hope, and joy are always in fashion.

"Fashion" lands in the wake of the buzzing single "Baby Was A Dancer," which is in regular rotation on BBC's Radio 2 and on Gaydio.

Billboard urged, "Put on your dancing shoes, folks, because Billy Porter wants to see you getting down to his brand-new disco single," and GRAMMY.com asserted, "Porter is kicking off his return with the infectiously catchy, dance-club single 'Baby Was a Dancer,' which recounts his journey to empowerment and showcases the real Billy."

In addition to the new song, Porter has a number of additional fashion-related activations in the mix. Pittsburgh's Phipps Conservatory is showing the bespoke Flowers Meet Fashion: Inspired by Billy Porter (thru 6/25), Porter's heart-stopping 2019 Met Gala "Sun God" outfit is part of the Crown to Couture show up at Kensington Palace (thru Oct 29), and Billy is serving as a guest judge on Bravo's Project Runway Season 20 (kicking off June 15).

Canvasing the nation, Billy brings passion and joy to cities across the country with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. Check out the complete lineup of tour dates here.

Audiences have been on their feet for the full 90-minute powerhouse event which features Porter's chart-topping hits, "Love Is on the Way" and "Love Yourself," a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from his forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa. It's an experience not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

ABOUT Billy Porter:

Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and 2x Tony Award winner. Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka Untitled) debut album which spawned the Top 10 "Bubbling Under" single, "Show Me," and the monster ballad, "Love Is On The Way," which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, "First Wives Club."

He went on to release "At the Corner of Broadway + Soul" (2005), "Billy's Back on Broadway" (2014), and "The Soul of Richard Rodgers" (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others. Porter scored his first #1 with "Love Yourself" in 2019 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart.

He followed that up with his 2020 reimagining of the legendary Buffalo Springfield anthem, "For What It's Worth," and a fierce collab with The Shapeshifters on "Finally Ready." 2021 saw Porter covering Juliet Roberts club classic "Caught in The Middle" for Red Hot + Free, which supports underserved communities afflicted with HIV/AIDS.

He was also enlisted by multiplatinum international superstar Jessie J for "I Want Love." And he delivered a magical turn on Earth, Wind, and Fire's iconic "Shining Star" as Fab G, the Fairy Godmuva, in the 2021 remake of "Cinderella."

Porter is a veteran of the theater (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease), and a two time Tony(r) winner, including "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for Kinky Boots in 2013 and "Best Musical" as a producer for A Strange Loop in 2022.

He has also received a GRAMMY(r) for the Kinky Boots Official Soundtrack in the category of "Best Musical Theater Album" in 2014. Porter took home the EMMY(r) Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on Pose, making history as being the first openly gay man to do so.

Time Magazine named him one of the "100 Most Influential People" of 2020. Billy released his highly anticipated memoir, "Unprotected," in October 2021. His directorial film debut, "Anything's Possible," dropped Summer 2022 to much acclaim. Now, Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with new album The Black Mona Lisa arriving Fall 2023.