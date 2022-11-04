Listen: Billy Porter Releases New Song 'Stranger Things'
GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwright Billy Porter has released a timely and empowering new song entitled "Stranger Things" via Island UK and Republic Records.
Billy debuted the song during anincendiary set at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Fittingly, he introduced the song by declaring, "I came with a message of hope." The track makes good on this promise. Over a strong and soulful beat punctuated by funk guitar, the vocals resound with unrestrained spirit proclaiming, "We can't lose when we stick together."
Billy Porter commented, "I'm proud to say that STRANGER THINGS is a call to action. A reminder that none of the extreme trauma that we've been experiencing in this moment is new, and that the human spirit is resilient. No one is going to save us from ourselves but ourselves. Stranger things have already happened to all of us. So - it's time to get to work."
Listen to the song below!
The new song follows "Children" which has received over 6 million global streams to date. Check out the official music video for "Children". PopSugar hailed the song as "a celebration of life and it comes at a time in the world when people could use a little extra energy to motivate them."
A true cultural force of nature, Porter's directorial debut, Anything's Possible, arrived to unanimous critical applause this summer. It notably holds a coveted "Certified Fresh" critics score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with praise from CNN, Boston Herald, The Guardian, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, and RogerEbert.com who summed it up as "groundbreaking."
Porter recently released the paperback version of his best-selling memoir, Unprotected.
Billy Porter is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner. Porter began his music career in 1997 with the release of his self-titled (aka Untitled) debut album which spawned the Top 10 "Bubbling Under" single, "Show Me," and the monster ballad, "Love Is On The Way," which also appeared at the pivotal moment in the film, "First Wives Club." He went on to release "At the Corner of Broadway + Soul" (2005), "Billy's Back on Broadway" (2014), and "The Soul of Richard Rodgers" (2017) featuring Pentatonix, India.Arie, Leslie Odom Jr. and Cynthia Erivo, among others. Porter scored his first #1 with "Love Yourself" in 2019 on the US Dance Club Songs Chart. He followed that up with his 2020 reimagining of the legendary Buffalo Springfield anthem, "For What It's Worth," and a fierce collab with The Shapeshifters on "Finally Ready." 2021 saw Porter covering Juliet Roberts club classic "Caught in The Middle" for Red Hot + Free, which supports underserved communities afflicted with HIV/AIDS. He was also enlisted by multi platinum international superstar Jessie J for "I Want Love." And he delivered a magical turn on Earth, Wind, and Fire's iconic "Shining Star" as Fab G, the Fairy Godmuva, in the 2021 remake of "Cinderella." Porter is a veteran of the theater (Miss Saigon, Angels in America, Grease), and a two time Tony(r) winner, including "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for Kinky Boots in 2013 and "Best Musical" as a producer for A Strange Loop in 2022. He has also received a GRAMMY(r) for the Kinky Boots Official Soundtrack in the category of "Best Musical Theater Album" in 2014. Porter took home the EMMY(r) Award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" in 2019 for his work as Pray Tell on Pose, making history as being the first openly gay man to do so. Time Magazine named him one of the "100 Most Influential People" of 2020. Billy released his highly anticipated memoir, "Unprotected," in October 2021. His directorial film debut, "Anything's Possible," dropped Summer 2022 to much acclaim. Now, Billy kicks off his next chapter in music, his first love, with a new album coming soon.
