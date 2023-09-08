Listen: BAND GEEKS Studio Cast Recording Featuring Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patti Murin & More Out Now

Band Geeks: Original Studio Cast Recording has been released in digital and streaming formats! Since its premiere at Goodspeed Musicals, Band Geeks has been a favorite at high schools, colleges and regional theaters, spawning over fifty productions and the hit audition song “Lost in the Brass.” Band Geeks features a score by Gaby Alter (Nobody Loves You), Tommy Newman (The Yellow Brick Road), and Mark Allen (Gettin’ the Band Back Together). The show’s book is by Newman and Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn), based on a concept by Newman. The recording is produced by Michael Croiter and Gaby Alter. For the first time, the show’s complete score is available on all streaming services.

Listen below!



Band Geeks: Original Studio Cast Recording features all 19 songs from the musical, plus two bonus tracks. The show is performed by many of the original cast members, in addition to others known from Broadway: Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Wicked, Carousel), Jared Gertner (The Book of Mormon), Ruthie Ann Miles (Here Lies Love, The King and I), Douglas Lyons (The Book of Mormon), Patti Murin (Frozen), Alex Gemignani (Carousel), Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert), Jacey Powers (Our Town), Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon, A Christmas Story Live), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville) and Matt Braver (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Detective Dexter”). Gillian Berkowitz (School of Rock) serves as music director. Natalie Savage and Jesse Graham Galas provide vocals for the bonus tracks.



In the tradition of “Glee” and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Band Geeks is a celebration of the tribulations of the millions who have spent football halftimes pounding out Sousa-like renditions of “Maria.” With just nine members and dwindling funds, the Cuyahoga High Marching Beavers are close to extinction. When a troubled athlete is relegated to their ranks, Elliott, the tuba-playing band captain and Laura, his best friend, must find a way to unite the band, embrace their inner geek and save the Marching Beavers.





YELLOW SOUND LABEL

is a twelve-time Emmy Award-winning and three-time Grammy Award-nominated cutting-edge company that produces music for established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings. YellowSoundLabel.com



BRAINSTORM RECORDS

is a boutique record label founded in 2022 by multi-hyphenate theater artists and life partners Frank Galgano and Matt Castle. The label is dedicated to promoting the work of emerging and established artists across a diverse range of genres and styles. The label’s debut album was Maureen Taylor’s Cosmic Connections: The Lyrics of Michael Colby, a collection of songs by the acclaimed story-song writer. In 2023, Brainstorm Records partnered with Yellow Sound Label to release the Studio Cast EP for Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical, an exciting new musical about the woman who changed the champagne industry forever. Coming soon: the debut solo album of Broadway's Jessica Fontana, Every Day Special; the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Waiting in the Wings: The Musical; and debut album for singer/songwriter Jillienne Leigh. Brainstorm Records is committed to finding and developing new talent, and to creating high-quality recordings that showcase the best of theater, film, television, and beyond. BrainstormRecords.com

