Listen: Allison Russell Shares 'No Springtime' Single Feat. Joy Oladokun & Julie Williams

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Allison Russell, who recently played the role of Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway, has released her new single “No Springtime” featuring Joy Oladokun and Julie Williams. The track was produced by Allison Russell & Dim Star and is out everywhere now. It can be streamed below.

"When I talk about reconnecting to something essential, I don’t mean grasping for the most available sunshine," said Russell of the song. "No Springtime is about embracing the dark side of the moon - the blues, sadness, melancholy … Blues are activated sadness, never passive, and this is something Black Women deeply understand. It feels so good singing this with my sisters, Joy Oladokun and Julie Williams."

Last week, Russell took the stage at the JUNO Awards to pay tribute to fellow Canadian Joni Mitchell. The performance was a duet between her and Sarah McLachlan, with whom she will tour throughout the summer. Dates kick off on July 1st in Franklin, TN. A full list of dates are below.

Russell recently completed her second run on Broadway as Persephone in the 8 x Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. She took over the role in November 2024 initially, after spending much of that year opening for Hozier on his Unreal Unearth Tour, supporting his arena run on all US dates and throughout Europe. She made her Billboard Hot 100 debut from their duet “Wildflower & Barley.” She returned to the Hadestown role in December 2025, and starred in the show through March 2026.

Last year, Russell was nominated for the Polaris Prize and named Billboard Women In Music Canada’s “Breakthrough Artist of the Year.” She has had 8 GRAMMY nominations and one win, earned three 2022 Americana Award nominations and a win for Album of the Year with subsequent nominations in 2023 and 2024, two International Folk Music Award wins, a 2022 Juno nomination for ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ and her first-ever Juno Award win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. Russell won three Canadian Folk Music Awards, two UK Americana Music Awards, and more.

Her forthcoming memoir will be published by Little, Brown, and her third album is slated for release in 2026.

Tour Dates

*All dates supporting Sarah McLachlan

Jul 1 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Jul 3 – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA

Jul 7 – TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA

Jul 8 – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT

Jul 10 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Jul 11 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

Jul 12 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Jul 14 – Artpark Mainstage Theater – Lewiston, NY

Jul 15 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

Jul 17 – Acrisure Amphitheater – Grand Rapids, MI

Jul 18 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

Jul 19 – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN

Jul 21 – PNC Pavilion – Cincinnati, OH

Jul 23 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 24 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

Jul 26 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

Jul 30 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT

Aug 1 – Toyota Pavilion at Concord – Concord, CA

Aug 2 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

Aug 4 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 5 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 7 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR

Aug 8 – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

Aug 9 – Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

Photo Credit: Athena Kulb