Lissa deGuzman Will Play Jasmine on the National Tour of ALADDIN

Lissa deGuzman will be taking over the role of Jasmine in the North American touring production of Disney's Aladdin beginning Wednesday, August 8 in Buffalo. DeGuzman, who previously understudied the iconic role on tour, succeeds original tour cast member Isabelle McCalla, who will play her final performance as Jasmine on August 5 in Boston at The Boston Opera House.

DeGuzman made her tour debut with Aladdin and has previously been seen on stage in regional productions of West Side Story at Studio Tenn, Fiddler on the Roof at The MUNY and Chasing Rainbows at Goodspeed Opera House.

The touring production also features Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Jay Paranada (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Jed Feder (Kassim), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie & Babkak) and Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan).

Rounding out the cast are Michael Callahan, Gary Cooper, Cornelius Davis, Bobby Daye, Mathew deGuzman, Brian Dillon, Olivia Donalson, Gaby Gamache, Erik Hernandez, Orianna Hilliard, Adrienne Howard, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason Scott MacDonald, Pierre Marais, Charles McCall, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Charles South, Cassidy Stoner, Liv Symone, Annie Wallace, Michelle West and Zach Williams.

Following the Buffalo engagement, Aladdin will play 20 new cities on tour during the 2018-19 season, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Costa Mesa, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Louisville, New Orleans, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose, Tempe and Washington, D.C. Additional cities to be announced.

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 13 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over seven million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

