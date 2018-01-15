Lisa O'Hare, Oyoyo Joi and Emily Padgett Join SESSION GIRLS at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Oyoyo Joi (The Book Of Mormon-Broadway) as cellist Mariana, Lisa O'Hare (A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder-Broadway) as producer Celia Webb, and Emily Padgett (Charlie And The Chocolate Factory-Broadway; Bright Star-Broadway) as Nashville musician Lucinda in Session Girls on March 6, 2018, 9:30PM. A raucous and heartfelt evening of original tunes about three working women in the music industry, Session Girls gives us the inside scoop on music-producer-in-training Joli Nye (Lauren Worsham), bawdy backup vocalist Cocoa (Lesli Margherita), classical cellist Mariana (Oyoyo Joi), and their trials and tribulations as they navigate the music world, their love lives, and the untenable travail of a big studio merger!

Session Girls is brimming with original witty, charming and memorable tunes like "Painfully Self-Aware", "Miss Manners Got It Wrong", "You're Never A Shoe-In", "If You Wanna Make Dough On A Show", "I'm A Producer (And You're Not)", "I Dreamt Of You", "We Should All Just Be Excellent", "Johnny Doesn't Live Here Any More", the award-winning "Nothing To Brag About", and more-the night will be a foot-stomping, booth-romping blast!

Session Girls is created by award-winning writer, composer, lyricist and three-time Emmy® Award nominee Mia Moravis, a Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg Producing Partner of Broadway's Anastasia The Musical. Grammy® and Tony® Award-winning Broadway Records President Van Dean will co-produce. Grammy®- and Tony® Award-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning Michael J. Moritz, Jr. is Music Director. Ms. Moravis will direct and co-produce. Also cast, as previously reported, are Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder) as Joli Nye; Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical; Dames At Sea) as Cocoa; Bart Shatto (War Paint) as cellist Rouald Finckel; and Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera) as music mogul, Terrance Rand. Robin Carus is Casting Director and has this to say about Session Girls: "Session Girls celebrates creative women and their successes... it is a beautiful and relevant story for today."

Oyoyo Joi as cellist Mariana, Lisa O'Hare as music producer Celia Webb, and Emily Padgett as Nashville musician Lucinda play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) in "SESSION GIRLS" on March 6, 2018, 9:30PM. There is a $40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT Lisa O'Hare, Oyoyo Joi, and Emily Padgett

Ms. O'Hare is most recently renowned for her astounding performance originating the role of Sibella Hallward in A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder-Broadway. Other roles include Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre; UK National Tour; Australian Tour); Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady (Lyric Opera, Chicago; US National Tour; UK National Tour; North Shore Music Theatre); Sally Bowles in Cabaret (Reprise Theatre, Los Angeles); Maria in The Sound of Music (North Shore Music Theatre); Guenevere in Camelot (California Musical Theatre Music Circus); and Gigi in Gigi (Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London; Reprise Theatre, Los Angeles).

Ms. Joi most recently appeared in The Book Of Mormon-Broadway, as well as in both of the national tours. She also performed in the national tour of Memphis, and was understudy for the role of Felicia. Regional theatre credits include Ti Moune in Once On This Island, Sarah in Ragtime, and Helene in Sweet Charity.

Ms. Padgett most recently appeared as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory-Broadway. Other roles include Lucy Grant in Bright Star-Broadway; Daisy Hilton in Side Show-2014 Broadway revival; Alex in Flashdance The Musical (national tour); Sherrie [et al., replacement] in Rock of Ages-Broadway; Ensemble (and Sandy, Patty Simcox understudy) Grease-Broadway revival; and Brooke Wyndam [et al., replacement] in Legally Blonde-Broadway.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

