Lisa Dennett Returns to Don't Tell Mama with Jim Croce Tribute I'LL SAY I LOVE YOU IN A SONG

The show is directed by multiple award-winning director Lennie Watts.

Aug. 16, 2022  

After a successful run this past spring, I'll Say I Love You In A Song, Lisa Dennett sings the songs of Jim Croce will return to Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th Street on Thursday September 22nd at 7:00pm EST.

The show is directed by multiple award-winning director Lennie Watts. Sean Harkness, award-winning guitarist, is the musical director and accompanist. There is a $15 cover charge plus a 2-drink/$20 minimum. Don't Tell Mama remains a cash only club.

Lisa Dennett, actress on stage and screen, has been listening to the music of Jim Croce since childhood and is determined to be sure others know his music, sharing his songs with music lovers of all ages. The singer/songwriter perished in a plane crash in 1973, just as his career was hitting a high note. His music continues to be heard in film soundtracks and through his son who inherited his father's talents. Classics such as Time in A Bottle and Bad Bad LeRoy Brown are on the menu in this hour-long show, as well as lesser-known tunes.

Ms. Dennett's last cabaret show - Women of Influence - was performed at both Don't Tell Mama and the Laurie Beechman Theater in 2017. Since then, she has performed in theater, musical theater, film and television. www.LisaDennett.com

Reservations can be made online at www.DontTellMamaNYC.com




