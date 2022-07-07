Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lineup of DJs and Dance Workshops Announced for SUMMER SWAY at The Shed

Summer Sway: Free Outdoor DJ Sets and Dance Workshops, Friday and select Saturday evenings in July and August, start July 15 on The Shedâ€™s Outdoor Plaza.

Jul. 7, 2022 Â 
On Friday and select Saturday evenings from 5 pm to sunset, July 15 through August 27, Summer Sway will take over The Shed's public Plaza-created when The Shed's movable shell is nested-to host free DJ sets, dance sessions, battles, cyphers, and workshops. Cedric's, The Shed's bar, will provide food and drinks for purchase. The Plaza stays open throughout the week to visitors.

Summer Sway will feature Tidal Shift, a large-scale, site-specific sculptural installation and platform for sitting, lounging, performing, and gathering designed by WIP Collaborative. The installation's surface is covered with Nike Grind, a recycled material composed of manufacturing scraps and end-of-life footwear.

Summer Sway is inspired by the rich history and vibrant presence of Black social dance in our city and beyond. Summer Sway features workshops and dance parties led by renowned choreographers and companies who continue to reinterpret styles of house, hip hop, bomba, Bruk Up, the Philly Bop, the hustle, and more along with some of NYC's leading DJs. Summer Sway is presented in partnership with Nike.

The Shed's free summer programming also features Open Call, new performances by emerging NYC artists, July 8 through August 27, and Tiona Nekkia McClodden: The Trace of an Implied Presence, a multidisciplinary exhibition exploring contemporary Black dance, opening August 3.

Dates and times of performances are subject to change. Please see theshed.org/summersway for the latest performance times and details.

SCHEDULE AND ADMISSION


All DJ sets and dance workshops for Summer Sway are 5 pm to sunset.

Admission to Summer Sway is free. RSVPs are encouraged but not required; entry is first come, first served. Tickets available at theshed.org/summersway.

DJ SETS LINEUP

Soul in The Horn featuring L3NI and Jennifly
Friday, July 15

Bembona
Friday, July 22

Donwill
Friday, July 29

DJ Stormin' Norman's Sundae Sermon
Friday, August 5

DJ April Hunt + DJ Reborn
Friday, August 12

Soul Summit Music
Friday, August 19

DJ Rich Medina
Friday, August 26

DANCE WORKSHOPS LINEUP

Rennie Harris Puremovement
Saturday, July 16

Reggie 'Reg Roc' Gray and The D.R.E.A.M. Ring
Saturday, July 30

Camille A. Brown & Dancers' Every Body Move
Saturday, August 13

Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective
Saturday, August 27



MacGyver Contest

