Lincoln Center Summer For The City to Present DANCE MF, DANCE!

Lincoln Center Summer for the City will present Dance, MF, Dance! Featuring Felicia Collins and The Hustle. The outrageously versatile instrumentalist, bandleader, and vocalist Felicia Collins is perhaps best known for her role as lead guitarist for Paul Shaffer's CBS Orchestra on the Late Show with David Letterman. These days, Collins plays nightclub classics, pop smashes, and the funkiest of grooves with her hard rocking band, The Hustle. For this fiery setlist of dance classics-each song with the word "dance" in the title-Collins isn't even asking, she's telling you: it's time to Dance, MFs, Dance!

Event Details:

Style: Club Classics

Dance Instructor: Lori Brizzi (Hustle)

DJ: Ron McGugins

Friday, June 3

Dance floor opens at 6:00 pm

Dance lesson at 6:30 pm

Live music at 7:30 pm

There are two ways to access this event:

1. General Admission, first-come first-served. Just show up! http://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/info/general-admission-summer-for-the-city

2. Limited Advance Reservation will also be available for this event, opening Tuesday, May 31 at noon.

http://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/info/advance-reservation-summer-for-the-city