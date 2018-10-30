Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr. Will Host Puerto Rico Relief Benefit At Geffen Playhouse

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., founding partner of The MirRam Group and founding president of the Hispanic Federation, are bringing their Puerto Rico relief efforts to Los Angeles! The father and son duo will participate in an intimate conversation regarding Puerto Rico's progress towards long-term recovery from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria and Hamilton's upcoming limited run in Puerto Rico, it was announced today.

In response to the unprecedented devastation, Hispanic Federation has mobilized a significant private humanitarian effort for the people of the island supporting Puerto Rico's non-profit sector, with over 80 trusted groups leading innovative resiliency and sustainability projects. The tremendous scale of Hurricane Maria requires ongoing support to islanders and displaced families. All proceeds will benefit Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Fund and Geffen Playhouse's Education and Community Engagement programs.

The event will take place Friday, November 16, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. in Geffen Playhouse's Gil Cates Theater.

For more than 30 years, the Miranda family has championed community advocacy and activism. For Puerto Rico, the family has partnered with the Hispanic Federation to create the UNIDOS Fund, raising over $43 million for relief and long-term rebuilding efforts.

"Lin-Manuel and I are delighted to be back at The Geffen Playhouse to share updates from the Island - the progress that has been made as well as the work ahead to continue supporting Puerto Rico's communities," said Luis Miranda.

"We are so honored to be partnering again with Lin-Manuel and the Miranda family to support Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS and their tireless relief and recovery efforts for Puerto Rico," said Geffen Playhouse Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr.

The goal of the UNIDOS Program is clear: to serve the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico. To do so, the Hispanic Federation has taken unprecedented action, helping to coordinate hundreds of donation drives in the U.S. mainland, distributing millions of pounds of food, water and essentials to those most affected by the storm, delivering emergency relief aid to the 78 hard-hit municipalities, and seeding 30 million dollars to support emergency relief and recovery projects throughout Puerto Rico. Donations can be made by visiting http://hispanicfederation.org/unidos

In partnership with the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, Geffen Playhouse engages underserved high school students from five of the lowest performing high schools in Los Angeles in a season-long program that blends theater arts learning with English Language Arts learning. Profoundly disadvantaged youth gain access to year-round opportunities to experience world-class live theater on the main stage at the Geffen, interact with actors, directors and other Geffen artists, and respond to their experiences through writing and theater workshops. Students work with Geffen Playhouse Teaching Artists in pre-show sessions, which prepare the students to attend each play, use thought-provoking Study Guides that amplify themes and topics from the plays and participate in creative activities that help students access and express their voices.

Tickets are priced at $100 - $200 and available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org/mirandaconversation. VIP tickets at $5,000 per couple and $2,500 per individual are available by contacting Jamie Mikelich at jamiem@geffenplayhouse.org or 310-208-6500 ext. 128.

