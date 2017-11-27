Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Broadcast Live on Facebook From London Today

Nov. 27, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter that he will be broadcasting live on Facebook from London today, November 27, at 12:30 EST, 5:30 London time. Miranda said he will be taking requests for showtunes to lip sync as well as taking questions from viewers.

The original Facebook post from Miranda's official account is as follows:

Hello hello hello FB! I'll be taking questions from viewers during a FB Live from London; Monday (tomorrow) at 5;30p London, 12:30pm EST! Maybe doing some musical theater lip-syncing too.

Only 10 days left to enter to win a trip to London Hamilton opening! Read more and enter here: Prizeo.com/Hamilton

The tweet, which was sent yesterday, is below.

The broadcast will stream from the Official London Theatre Facebook page, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/OfficialLondonTheatre/.


