Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Why He's Missing THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be attending the 2019 Golden Globes, but he revealed the very good reason why during E!'s LIVE FROM THE RED CARPET pre-show.

In a video message that aired exclusively on E!, Miranda says, "I'm so thrilled to be nominated and honored to be nominated, but I'm in Puerto Rico. I'm playing Hamilton in a production we're opening here to raise as much money as we can for artists and artistic organizations still struggling to recover in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

But Miranda goes on to announce, exclusively on E!, that he's starting a new CONTEST for those who'd like to get a chance to see him in Hamilton one last time,

"We're going to raffle off 50 pairs of tickets to closing night. All of the money will go to the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which is raising money for artists in Puerto Rico," Miranda said.

"I hope you enter and I hope I get to see you closing night," Miranda continued. He closed by saying, "Tell Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg I love them very much." Oh and Samberg are tonight's hosts.

To enter the contest, head over to prizeo.com/ham4pr50 for your chance to win!

Miranda is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for his work in Mary Poppins Returns. The film is also up for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for star Emily Blunt.

Read the original article on E!

Related Articles