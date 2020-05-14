Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Sir Elton John & More to Take Part in BCRF Virtual Tribute to Mandy Gonzalez
On May 20 at 7:45pm, BCRF will hold their first-ever Virtual Hot Pink Evening, taking their renowned Hot Pink Party to a new virtual format with a very special live-stream viewing experience.
The event will feature a star-studded Broadway tribute to Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez. Featuring special guests Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, Edie Falco, Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Joan Lunden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gretta Monahan, Rachael Ray, Amy Robach, Nile Rodgers, and many more!
Judy and Leonard Lauder and Anthony von Mandl are honorary co-chairs for the evening. Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder are lead co-chairs. Steven Tabakin serves as the event's Executive Producer.
DETAILS
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Login/Pre-Reception: 7:45 PM
Program: 8:00 PM
Guests can donate here to receive event access: hotpinkevening.org
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)