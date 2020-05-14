Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Sir Elton John & More to Take Part in BCRF Virtual Tribute to Mandy Gonzalez

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On May 20 at 7:45pm, BCRF will hold their first-ever Virtual Hot Pink Evening, taking their renowned Hot Pink Party to a new virtual format with a very special live-stream viewing experience.

The event will feature a star-studded Broadway tribute to Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez. Featuring special guests Laura Benanti, Norbert Leo Butz, Edie Falco, Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Joan Lunden, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gretta Monahan, Rachael Ray, Amy Robach, Nile Rodgers, and many more!

Judy and Leonard Lauder and Anthony von Mandl are honorary co-chairs for the evening. Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder are lead co-chairs. Steven Tabakin serves as the event's Executive Producer.

DETAILS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Login/Pre-Reception: 7:45 PM

Program: 8:00 PM

Guests can donate here to receive event access: hotpinkevening.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You