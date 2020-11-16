Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lin-Manuel Miranda & 'Hamilton' Took Home Trophies at the E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

See the full list of winners below!

Nov. 16, 2020  
Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Hamilton" both took home prizes at last night's E! People's Choice Awards!

Miranda won the award for Drama Star of 2020, where "Hamilton" on Disney Plus was designated the top dramatic film of the last year.

The telecast was hosted by vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato and broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, and USA.

This year, E! honored entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon Award; world-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with The People's Champion Award; and award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross with The Fashion Icon Award.

Performances of the night included Justin Bieber's powerful performance of chart-topping single "Holy" and newly released song "Lonely" along with an energetic performance of "Ungodly Hour" by duo Chloe X Halle.

See the full list of award winners below!

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
The Kissing Booth 2

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Mulan

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Onward

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Will Smith

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Tiffany Haddish

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Joey King

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth

THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Mandy Moore

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Sofia Vergara

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020
Khloe Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Outer Banks

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
Wynonna Earp

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Justin Bieber

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande

THE GROUP OF 2020
BTS

THE SONG OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)

THE ALBUM OF 2020
Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Doja Cat

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020
WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
Only the Young (Taylor Swift-- Miss America)

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Emma Chamberlain

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
James Charles

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
LeBron James

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

