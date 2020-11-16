Lin-Manuel Miranda & 'Hamilton' Took Home Trophies at the E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
See the full list of winners below!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Hamilton" both took home prizes at last night's E! People's Choice Awards!
Miranda won the award for Drama Star of 2020, where "Hamilton" on Disney Plus was designated the top dramatic film of the last year.
The telecast was hosted by vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato and broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, and USA.
This year, E! honored entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon Award; world-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with The People's Champion Award; and award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross with The Fashion Icon Award.
Performances of the night included Justin Bieber's powerful performance of chart-topping single "Holy" and newly released song "Lonely" along with an energetic performance of "Ungodly Hour" by duo Chloe X Halle.
THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys For Life
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
The Kissing Booth 2
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Mulan
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Onward
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Will Smith
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Tiffany Haddish
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Joey King
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth
THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Riverdale
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Mandy Moore
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Sofia Vergara
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020
Khloe Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Outer Banks
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
Wynonna Earp
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Justin Bieber
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande
THE GROUP OF 2020
BTS
THE SONG OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)
THE ALBUM OF 2020
Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Becky G
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Doja Cat
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
Dynamite (BTS)
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020
WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
Only the Young (Taylor Swift-- Miss America)
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Emma Chamberlain
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
James Charles
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
Doug the Pug
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Zendaya
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
LeBron James
THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
