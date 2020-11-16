Lin-Manuel Miranda & 'Hamilton' Took Home Trophies at the E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

See the full list of winners below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Hamilton" both took home prizes at last night's E! People's Choice Awards!

Miranda won the award for Drama Star of 2020, where "Hamilton" on Disney Plus was designated the top dramatic film of the last year.

The telecast was hosted by vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato and broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, and USA.

This year, E! honored entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon Award; world-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with The People's Champion Award; and award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross with The Fashion Icon Award.

Performances of the night included Justin Bieber's powerful performance of chart-topping single "Holy" and newly released song "Lonely" along with an energetic performance of "Ungodly Hour" by duo Chloe X Halle.

See the full list of award winners below!

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

The Kissing Booth 2

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Mulan

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Onward

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Will Smith

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Tiffany Haddish

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Joey King

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Riverdale

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Mandy Moore

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Sofia Vergara

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020

Khloe Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Outer Banks

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

Wynonna Earp

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Justin Bieber

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande

THE GROUP OF 2020

BTS

THE SONG OF 2020

Dynamite (BTS)

THE ALBUM OF 2020

Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Becky G

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Doja Cat

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

Dynamite (BTS)

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020

WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

Only the Young (Taylor Swift-- Miss America)

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Emma Chamberlain

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

James Charles

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug the Pug

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

LeBron James

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

