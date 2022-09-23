Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, and More Join NY Phil's Upcoming Gala

NY Phil will host The Journey: David Geffen Hall Opening Gala on October 26, 2022. The historic first Opening Night Gala concert of the new hall brings some of Broadway's biggest stars to our stage. With Lin-Manuel Miranda performing a suite from Hamilton, and vocalists Renée Fleming, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, and Vanessa Williams also joining the NY Phil, the evening is a fitting celebration of the successful completion of a 20-year journey.

Expect more surprises and special appearances as we showcase the innovative ways the new David Geffen Hall will serve performers and audiences of the future.

Enhance your experience by attending the entire Gala evening, including a celebratory reception and seated dinner. The October 26 and October 28 Galas are fundraising events for the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, September 27, at 10 AM.