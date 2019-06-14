Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, and More Weigh in on Which Broadway Cast Recordings They Have Memorized
It's the question that swept Twitter yesterday: if someone offered you $1 Million to sing an entire Broadway cast recording from memory, which would you choose?
Someone has offered you $1,000,000 on the condition that you sing through an entire Broadway soundtrack from memory. It cannot be a show you've performed in. You cannot miss a single word. Which one you going with?- Entirely Too Much. (@KendraJames_) June 13, 2019
The question was posed by writer Kendra James on Twitter yesterday, and the response blew up. Even some of Broadway's notable names, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Jane Lynch, Julia Murney, and more, weighed in!
Check out some of the stars' responses!
Rent. Man Of La Mancha. Hedwig. A Chorus Line. Les Miserables.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 13, 2019
I could get to the million on any of those, but Hedwig is the shortest distance.
Chicago https://t.co/nI7zBWGweE- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) June 14, 2019
Funny Girl- Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 13, 2019
guys n dolls.- Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) June 14, 2019
les mis.
annie.
cats (maybe).
My Fair Lady. I didn't realize I could until I saw the revival.- Alison Fraser (@alisonfraser) June 14, 2019
Dreamgiiiiirls- Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) June 14, 2019
Rent, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots, Company, West Side Story...- Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) June 13, 2019
I AM A DORK THAT ONLY LISTENS TO MUSICALS AND BEYONCE
( I would add Into the Woods too, but I have performed it in college!!) https://t.co/S000c3yHOg
Fiddler On The Roof or My Fair Lady. But I'd probably mess up on the long monologue songs. https://t.co/BXGxhcfjVO- Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 13, 2019
Sweeney Todd- Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) June 14, 2019