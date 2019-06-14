Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, and More Weigh in on Which Broadway Cast Recordings They Have Memorized

It's the question that swept Twitter yesterday: if someone offered you $1 Million to sing an entire Broadway cast recording from memory, which would you choose?

Someone has offered you $1,000,000 on the condition that you sing through an entire Broadway soundtrack from memory. It cannot be a show you've performed in. You cannot miss a single word. Which one you going with? - Entirely Too Much. (@KendraJames_) June 13, 2019

The question was posed by writer Kendra James on Twitter yesterday, and the response blew up. Even some of Broadway's notable names, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Jane Lynch, Julia Murney, and more, weighed in!

Check out some of the stars' responses!

Rent. Man Of La Mancha. Hedwig. A Chorus Line. Les Miserables.

I could get to the million on any of those, but Hedwig is the shortest distance. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 13, 2019





Related Articles