Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, and More Weigh in on Which Broadway Cast Recordings They Have Memorized

Jun. 14, 2019  

It's the question that swept Twitter yesterday: if someone offered you $1 Million to sing an entire Broadway cast recording from memory, which would you choose?

The question was posed by writer Kendra James on Twitter yesterday, and the response blew up. Even some of Broadway's notable names, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Audra McDonald, Jane Lynch, Julia Murney, and more, weighed in!

Check out some of the stars' responses!



