Lin-Manuel Miranda Appears in J. PERIOD's Animated Trailer for 'Story to Tell'
Chapter One is due out this Friday, April 30 on Truelements Music / RBC Records.
Legendary DJ/Producer J.PERIOD has announced a trail-blazing new adventure: his debut album, Story To Tell. A musical journey narrated by comedic mastermind Dave Chappelle and delivered in three acts, Chapter One is due out this Friday, April 30 on Truelements Music / RBC Records.Story To Tell (Chapter One) has already received acclaim spanning Complex, OkayPlayer, FLOOD, Rap Radar, Rolling Stone and features guests: Dave Chappelle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joell Ortiz, The Roots' Black Thought, Jemele Hill, Masego, Shad, Tiffany Gouché, Bobbito Garcia, Mayda del Valle, Crazy Legs and Garth Trinidad. Fans are treated to an early taste of Chapter One with the Animated Album Trailer by Stellar Hawk + illustrator Dan Lish, debuting with Rolling Stone today.
Produced by J.PERIOD (alongside a GRAMMY-winning team of writers and musicians), Story To Tell envisions a vibrant world of connections-between artists, songs, stories, genres, cultures, and generations: a web of creative impulses that flows like a mixtape, and bangs like a blockbuster. It brims with energy, breaks boundaries and conventions, and leads to unexpected combinations that surprise and delight. It's a new kind of musical storybook, and an eye-popping, ear-opening ride.J.PERIOD's past work includes collaborations with music royalty (The Roots, Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige, John Legend), a Billboard #1 for The Hamilton Mixtape, a landmark role as Music Supervisor for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, and a founding seat on The Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture Council.
Watch the album trailer here: