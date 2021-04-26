Lin-Manuel Miranda Appears in J. PERIOD's Animated Trailer for 'Story to Tell'

Legendary DJ/Producer J.PERIOD has announced a trail-blazing new adventure: his debut album, Story To Tell. A musical journey narrated by comedic mastermind Dave Chappelle and delivered in three acts, Chapter One is due out this Friday, April 30 on Truelements Music / RBC Records.

Produced by J.PERIOD (alongside a GRAMMY-winning team of writers and musicians), Story To Tell envisions a vibrant world of connections-between artists, songs, stories, genres, cultures, and generations: a web of creative impulses that flows like a mixtape, and bangs like a blockbuster. It brims with energy, breaks boundaries and conventions, and leads to unexpected combinations that surprise and delight. It's a new kind of musical storybook, and an eye-popping, ear-opening ride.

J.PERIOD's past work includes collaborations with music royalty (The Roots, Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige John Legend ), a Billboard #1 for The Hamilton Mixtape, a landmark role as Music Supervisor for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, and a founding seat on The Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Culture Council.

Watch the album trailer here: