Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda Guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis will stop by "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, October 6th.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Wednesday, September 30: Guests include BTS, Chris Colfer, Stanley Cup Champions The Tampa Bay Lightning and musical guest BTS. Show 1328A

Thursday, October 1: Guests include Michael Che & Colin Jost, Kaitlyn Dever and musical guest BTS. Show 1329A

Friday, October 2: Guests include Adam Sandler, Millie Bobby Brown and musical guest BTS. Show 1330A

Monday, October 5: Guests include Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish & Finneas and musical guest Billie Eilish & Finneas. Show 1331A

Tuesday, October 6: Guests include Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose and musical guest The Highwomen. Show 1332A

Wednesday, October 7: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Matt Bomer and musical guest 070 Shake. Show 1333A

These listings are subject to change.

