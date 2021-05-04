Lilli Cooper, Stephanie D'abruzzo, Nick Blaemire & More to Join NYC Theatre Students for Livestream Performance

Ten award-winning and nominated Broadway and television stars will be joining New York City theatre students for a free livestream musical performance with arranged music by Dan Pardo (Company at Barrington Stage, Netflix's John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) who is providing instrumental accompaniment throughout the production. A unique and exciting opportunity to see beloved Broadway stars perform with extraordinarily talented young thespians, the livestream will take place on May 17 at 7pm ET.

Songs included in the production will run the gamut from such classic shows as Guys & Dolls, The King & I, and How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying to recent hits such as Waitress, 13, American Idiot, and Hamilton. The vibrant production will be hosted via a scripted chat between two of the performers, introducing each piece with anecdotes and fun facts.

The virtual performance will feature: Tony nominee, Drama Desk Award winner Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Todd Buonopane (Chicago, Grease, Tv's 30 Rock), Jeff Kready (A Gentlemen's Guide To Love And Murder, Billy Elliot The Musical) , Nikki Renee Daniels (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess, Les Miserables), Nick Blaemire (Composer and lyricist for Glory Days), Robert Ariza (the Chicago Company of Hamilton), Kate Loprest (First Date, Hairspray). The show will also include Zell Steele Morrow (Fun Home, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Suri Marrero (Netflix's John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch).

"With the loss of live theatre affecting both professional actors as well as students, I wanted to figure out a way to bring everyone together," said Producer/Director Susan Sterman-Jones. "The theatre community is so tight knit and special. Everyone feels really connected and is excited to participate in this unique virtual experience."

Tune in to the livestream HERE!